Rose Festival Junior Parade

The Rose Festival's Fred Meyer Junior Parade takes place Wednesday, June 7, in the Hollywood District.

 Courtesy Photo: Rose Festival

Friday, May 26

  • Opening Night Fireworks presented by Xfinity, starting at 9:50 p.m., Waterfront Park
  • CityFair opens (first of three weekends of carnival fun) from 5 to 11 p.m., ribbon cutting 5 p.m., Waterfront Park
  • Pre-fireworks concert by Nu Wavers, CityFair
  • Note: CityFair includes Funtastic Traveling Shows, Quantum Arcade, Artslandia Stage, Kids Zone, Rose City Cellar, Jim Neill Memorial Museum, Food Trucks, Xfinity Lounge, Dick’s Auto Group, Salmon Springs Stage

