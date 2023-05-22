Opening Night Fireworks presented by Xfinity, starting at 9:50 p.m., Waterfront Park
CityFair opens (first of three weekends of carnival fun) from 5 to 11 p.m., ribbon cutting 5 p.m., Waterfront Park
Pre-fireworks concert by Nu Wavers, CityFair
Note: CityFair includes Funtastic Traveling Shows, Quantum Arcade, Artslandia Stage, Kids Zone, Rose City Cellar, Jim Neill Memorial Museum, Food Trucks, Xfinity Lounge, Dick’s Auto Group, Salmon Springs Stage
Saturday, May 27
CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon to 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon to 9 p.m.
Ukulele Jam and Sing-Along concert, CityFair
Monday, May 29
CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon to 9 p.m.
Kids, Clowns and Characters Activities, Waterfront Park
Thursday, June 1
Rose Festival Art Show begins, 1 to 4 p.m. daily through June 28, Oregon Society of Artists
Friday, June 2
CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon to 9 p.m.
Oregon Brewers Festival, Waterfront Park
Saturday, June 3
CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon to 9 p.m.
Oregon Brewers Festival, Waterfront Park
Starlight Run, downtown Portland, 6:30 p.m.
CareOregon Starlight Parade, through downtown, 7:45 p.m. (also shown on Fox 12 Oregon)
American Heart Association Heart & Stroke Walk, Waterfront Park, starts 9 a.m.
Classic Rock Tributes: SOS (The Police) and Living Loving Led (Led Zeppelin) Concert, CityFair
Sunday, June 4
CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon to 9 p.m.
Oregon Brewers Festival, Waterfront Park
Tuesday, June 6
Fleet Week begins, arriving U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian Navy ships among others in Willamette River port at Waterfront Park, through June 12
Wednesday, June 7
Fred Meyer Junior Parade, Hollywood District, 1 p.m. (also shown on Fox 12 Oregon)
Thursday, June 8
Portland Rose Society 133rd Annual Spring Rose Show, Lloyd Center, 1 to 7 p.m.
Friday, June 9
CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon to 9 p.m.
Portland Rose Society 133rd Annual Spring Rose Show, Lloyd Center, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union, Oregon Square (Northeast Eighth Avenue/Holladay Street), 11 a.m.
