It turns out the Oregon Brewers Festival will be part of the 2023 Portland fun calendar after all.
Organizers planned to put the Oregon Brewers Festival on hiatus this year as they reevaluated the annual event that has been popular among brewers and consumers.
But, the Portland Rose Festival swooped in, and Portland’s annual spring party and the Oregon Brewers Festival and founder Art Larrance will be collaborating on a “tap takeover” June 2-4 at CityFair at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
Oregon Brewers Festival returned in 2022 at Waterfront Park after two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Higher costs, lower attendance and extreme weather, among other things, have impacted the event, organizers said, and that Oregon Brewers Festival announced it would take 2023 off.
Following the announcement, the Rose Festival invited the 35-year-old craft beer celebration to be the featured attraction in CityFair’s second weekend at Waterfront Park.
“After 34 years of running the fest, I’m looking forward to the OBF taking a new shape in partnership with the Rose Festival,” said Larrance. “I’m already working on selecting the beers that will be featured, and I can’t wait for this June — it’s going to be a great event. I hope that all of our OBF friends will stop by and have a beer with me.”
Access to the Oregon Brewers Festival activities will be included with CityFair admission. Attendees will be able to buy the 2023 Rose Festival edition Oregon Brewers Festival mug and purchase a 12-ounce pour from a selection of OBF-curated beers on tap. Cash and cards are accepted as payment, but OBF tokens will not be honored at this event.
“Our theme this year is ‘Focus on Fun,’ and the Rose Festival is very focused on helping bring fun back to downtown Portland,” says Marilyn Clint, Portland Rose Festival’s chief executive officer. “Portland is known as ‘Beervana’ for a reason, and combining these two waterfront traditions at CityFair was an easy decision.“
Admission to CityFair:
- Season Pass: Buy a season pass ticket for one admission each day CityFair is open in 2023 — a $150 value for only $20. Available online. Season pass sales end May 29.
- General Admission: Buy a one-day ticket online and save $3 off the gate price.
- Kids age 6 and under are admitted free with adult (get kids free tickets at any CityFair gate).
- Free admission for veterans and service members (free with valid DOD ID at any CityFair gate).
- Capital One Café Day — Saturday, May 27 — free admission for Capital One cardholders and one guest (show Capital One card at any CityFair gate).
- Free Fridays with coupon found in Portland Tribune and Community Newspapers, courtesy of Pamplin Media Group (present coupon at any CityFair gate).
The Rose Festival credits Travel Oregon’s support for the Oregon Brewers Festival “tap takeover.”
The Oregon Brewers Festival was founded in 1988 as an opportunity to expose the public to microbrews at a time when the craft brewing industry was just getting off the ground. Today, that industry has flourished, with more than 9,000 craft breweries in America, and hundreds in the state of Oregon. The Oregon Brewers Festival has repeatedly been named among the top beer festivals in the United States, attracting tens of thousands of visitors from outside of Oregon, including international tourists.
More: rosefestival.org, oregonbrewfest.com.