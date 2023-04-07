Portland playwright Sara Jean Accuardi understands the theater business as much as anyone, having written several plays in the past decade.
Six of her plays have been made into full productions.
So, frustration doesn’t usually set in for her, even with the story of “The Storyteller.” It’s a play that she wrote five years ago, and it has gone through readings and workshops, including at Fertile Ground Festival of New Works, and revisions — and come out as a winning product for Accuardi in the recent Oregon Book Awards.
Accuardi, a Lake Oswego native and Portland resident, won the Angus L. Bowmer Award for Drama for “The Storyteller.”
Yet, it still hasn’t been picked up for a full production.
Accuardi said the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions on theater companies and the aftermath, have been the issue. She’s not alone. Many playwrights have great works sitting on shelves. And, it’s tough competition for spots on a theater lineup.
“There are so many wonderful playwrights out there, theaters only have so many spaces in their seasons,” said Accuardi, a 2006 Portland State University graduate. “There are less opportunities than before, because it’s been financially damaging to theaters; there weren’t many spots before, less now. Whoever gets to be on those stages — fantastic for them and they should be cheered on. If it doesn’t work out, you start something new.”
Accuardi had previously been one of the 2021 Oregon Literary Fellowship recipients, administered by Literary Arts, which orchestrates the Oregon Book Awards. So, it was an honor to win a book award.
“Still wrapping my mind around this win,” she said.
The story: Seventeen-year-old Randy has lived her entire life off the grid with her dad on an old rotting houseboat, and she’s sick of it. The play explores the magic and power of the narratives we create for ourselves — making our lives, what could have been, and what forms the world around us.
“It’s a very loose imagining of (Shakespeare’s) ’The Tempest,’” Accuardi said, "which is the father and daughter on an island, and the daughter needs to leave the island and go into the real world.”
“The Storyteller” has won other awards, including the International Thomas Wolfe Playwriting Competition, by Playmakers Repertory Company, in 2020.
“A week later we were in (COVID) lockdown,” she said, of the Thomas Wolfe prize. “There was going to be a full-staged reading and a workshop, and I was going to get to be there with everyone. We did it all online, and it was a fabulous experience, but you know …”
She added: “Now that theater is going back, those wheels are turning again. If not for a three-year pause, who knows what would have happened. I don’t find it frustrating; every playwright is in the same position.”
Having grown up in a theater family, Accuardi was inspired to think about being a playwright when her parents took her to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland to see “The Magic Fire.” She said: “It blew my mind.” In her 20s, it became apparent that writing plays was the way to go in the theater business.
Accuardi wrote her first play 10 years ago. Her career has included many readings, workshops and full productions. In Portland, she has worked with Theatre Vertigo, Portland Center Stage and Shaking The Tree Theatre.
Accuardi, who's "almost 40," has other plays in the works, and hopes somebody picks up “The Storyteller.” It’s the nature of the business — patience.
“It’s all about perseverance, all about doing the thing that took me a long time to realize that what I have to do — you have to get your work out there, knock on doors, apply for every opportunity,” she said. “The more eyes on your work, they can tell other people about your work. It’s about luck and being at the right place at the right time. Showing is more than half the battle.”
Is it an enjoyable quest?
“Oh my goodness, my instinct, knee jerk response is no,” she added. “It’s a little like darts; if you’re bad at darts, the odds are at some point you’re going to get it on the board.”