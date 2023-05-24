In her first year at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Senya Scott told new friends about her background as Rose Festival queen, and felt the admiration.
Scott, from Ida B. Wells High School, feels pride in being the reigning queen.
“It’s something I’ll be able to identify with for the rest of my life,” she said. “It’s such a special experience, being here (in D.C.). It’s part of who I am.
“It did help build me as a young woman with confidence and public speaking skills. It’s continued to be something I hold close to my heart. There have been connections and friendships made. It’s like a family for me. I’m excited to see who gets to come into my role this year. I’m here whenever they need me.”
Scott, 19, was slated to return to Portland in early May to resume her queen duties, which includes crowning the new Queen of Rosaria on June 9, and making appearances.
Meanwhile, her first year of college went well at Howard, one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as she called it a “growing experience.” It was a beautiful campus and cool city to live in. She’s looking into a liberal arts education, possibly pursuing broadcast journalism and music, while also currently declaring as a political science major. She had expressed interest in being in politics and/or law.
Scott said she may attend another university starting in the fall.
She excelled in media in high school and broadcast journalism “brings out my personality a lot more. I enjoy writing, I did editing in high school, but broadcast journalism is where I shined.” She hosted her own online show at Wells, called “Hot Tea with Senya.” She also served on a school name change committee (it was changed from Wilson High).
As far as being Rose Festival queen, “This is really a childhood thing for me, ever since my family moved (to Portland) in 2015 — I was 12 years old then — we went to the Grand Floral Parade,” said Scott, who was born in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. “I was so focused on the parade ... I remember my sisters chatting the whole time. I couldn’t take my eyes off the floats, I was enamored with the queen and the court. It was so interesting and regal and fun.”
Scott rode on the Queen of Rosaria float in the June 11, 2022, Grand Floral Parade, and enjoyed the revelry with her fellow princesses. She feels comfortable in front of people, and communicating — it’s why she likes politics and journalism. Scott also likes the pageantry of the Rose Festival court.
“I love the Disney princesses, like in ‘The Princess Diaries,’ and the main character, Mia Thermopolis,” she said. “This whole experience reminds me of that whole thing.”
Scott moved with her mother, Isata Bundukamara, from North Carolina. From West Africa, her mother went to Marylhurst College and loved it, Scott said. So, she moved back, working for Port of Portland and now Portland Public Schools. Her father lives in Minnesota.
What makes Scott most happy about being Rose Festival queen is watching the reaction and joy of people around her, including her mother.
“My mom was so shocked. We had talked about it, and a lot of her mind was, ‘Senya was a princess and graduating.’ Those were the things on her checklist. Being crowned queen, she was blown out of the water. And she’s getting treated like a VIP, getting bouquets of flowers. She’s on cloud nine with everything.”