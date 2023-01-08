A look at upcoming Portland events:
Vijay Iyer
Composer Vijay Iyer explores his creative process with host Nathalie Joachim, Oregon Symphony musicians and more at Alberta Rose Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Iyer will also appear with Oregon Symphony in concert Jan. 14-16 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
More: albertarosetheatre.com.
Genre-bending night
The female-fronted bands Red Bird and The Colin Trio play their original music in roots, soul, jazz, funk Americana, rock and blues, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Alberta Rose Theatre. Red Bird releases its new album “Live It All” and The Colin Trio introduces new single “Breakable.”
More: albertarosetheatre.com.
Suki’s here
British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse, who’s on her “Coolest Place In The World Tour,” plays Wonder Ballroom, 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. She recently released “Milk Teeth” EP via Sub Pop Records.
More: wonderballroom.com.
Beatles tribute
“The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute” features The Beatles tribute band Fab Four playing the likes of “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun” and “Hey Jude,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Newmark Theatre.
More: portland5.com.
‘The Firebird’
Oregon Symphony plays Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird Suite” (1919 version), as well as other works by cellist Inbal Segev and composer Vijay Iyer (U.S. premiere) and more. As the story goes, Stravinsky presented “The Firebird” at a Paris theater in 2010 and instantly gained fame. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
More: orsymphony.org.
Other music
As far as other music events, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” Jan. 15 at Newmark Theatre, appears sold out.
Puddles Pity Party, featuring the music clown, will be Thursday, Jan. 12 at Revolution Hall (revolutionhall.com); Portland’s Folk Festival will be staged three nights at Crystal Ballroom (crystalballroompdx.com), Friday-Sunday, Jan. 13-15; Chervona and All Stars takes the stage Saturday, Jan. 14 at Star Theater (startheater.com).
Koala talk
The lecture series “Science on Tap” presents “Koala: A Natural History and an Uncertain Future,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 via Zoom. “Despite their iconic status and celebrity, koalas remain something of a mystery,” publicity says. Australian author and biologist Danielle Clode delves into the world of koalas.
More: scienceontapwa.org.
Chinese culture
Heads up: Shen Yun, the Chinese dance sensation, takes you back to the magical word of ancient China and its culture with stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops and an orchestra. It will be staged at Keller Auditorium, Jan. 18-22. Shen Yun makes a point to distance itself from the government China — “China Before Communism” has been its marketing phrase — while the New York-based company helps preserve the country’s cultural heritage.
More: portland5.com, shenyun.com/Portland.