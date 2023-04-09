‘Great Wide Open’
Portland Playhouse, in partnership with Many Hats Collaboration, presents “Great Wide Open," adapted from a novel by Kevin Canty and co-directed by Jessica Wallenfels (also the playwright) and Charles Grant, April 12-May 7 at Portland Playhouse.
The story: Two seniors in high school, Kenny and Junie, find hope and solace in each other, and the play evokes the heady emotional truth of young love and confronts the hypocrisy of the American dream head-on.
More: portlandplayhouse.org.
‘Live Wire’
Hosted by Luke Burbank and announced by Elena Passarello, stage/radio show “Live Wire” returns to the Alberta Rose Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 with writer/comedian Laura Shinn, author Heather Radke, artist/author Jenny Ordell and musician Matt Butler (with musical project Reckless Son).
More: livewireradio.org.
BodyVox
Reminder: The dance company BodyVox continues staging “The Spin,” blending dance and the spontaneity of improvisation with a game-show wheel thrown into the mix, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 13-15. There’ll be 20 possible dances rehearsed, costumes prepared and dancers ready to take the stage each time the wheel lands.
More: bodyvox.com.
Booklover’s Burlesque
Reminder: Booklover’s Burlesque will hold its first international festival in Portland over four days, Thursday-Sunday, April 13-16, called the International Booklover’s Burlesque Festival. Schedule: 7 p.m. Thursday, “Gothic Gala & Cabaret,” Swan Dive; 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, open theme, Alberta Rose Theatre; noon Sunday, "Cozy Classics Cabaret Brunch," 1885 Victorian Belle Mansion.
Oregon Ballet Theatre
Reminder: Oregon Ballet Theatre presentation of Yuri Possokhov’s “Firebird” continues through April 15 at Newmark Theatre. It’s based on the Russian folktale of young Prince Ivan, his two loves and a sorcerer whose evil spell must be undone. It features the music of Igor Stravinsky. The program also includes “Indigo,” an OBT premiere by Stanton Welch, and another premiere by Lauren Lovette.
In addition, the junior team OBT2 and students from OBT School team up for “Coppelia,” 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday April 15-16 at Newmark Theatre.
More: obt.org.
Live Music
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month under title “Live Music” on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. Please check it out — each and every month.
A highlight is Muse at Moda Center, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, as well as The Kingston Trio at Reser Center for the Performing Arts in Beaverton (thereser.org) and The Hackles at Polaris Hall (polarishall.com) on Friday, April 14 and They Might Be Giants at Crystal Ballroom (crystalballroompdx.com) on Tuesday, April 18.
‘Celebration’
In Lakewood Theatre Company’s “Celebration,” which stages at Lakewood Center for the Arts 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, a young orphan stumbles into the home of the richest man in the world, whose bizarre entourage includes a beautiful fallen Angel; Mr. Rich regains his humanity, only to find himself locked in a ritualistic battle with the youth for Angel’s love.
More: lakewood-center.org.
EcoFilm Festival
Part of local Earth Day celebrations, the EcoFilm Festival at Hollywood Theatre showcases three days of new films from across the world, all focused on environment, nature, outdoor pursuits, activism and ecological living.
It begins Friday, April 14 with three films on the theme of rebellion, including a short documentary from longtime Yes Men member Keli Orion Troisi.
The Saturday, April 15 matinee activities, with free admission for youth under age 16, includes a community conversation with filmmakers and stars of locally produced short documentary “Following The Water.”
Later Saturday, the full-length documentary “Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West” illuminates the beauty and desperate plight of wild horses.
On Sunday, April 16, the matinee features “Suzie Hicks The Climate Chick,” about climate change, followed by a workshop for kids with director Suzie Hicks.
More: portlandecofilmfestival.org.
‘Choir Boy’
Portland Center Stage puts on Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney’s “Choir Boy,” starting with previews Saturday, April 15, and the regular run April 21-May 14 at The Armory.
Chip Miller directs the coming-of-age story of a young, black, gay student making his way at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys.
More: pcs.org.
‘Fast Break’
Curator Greg Hamilton screened the long-lost 1978 Portland Trail Blazers documentary “Fast Break” many years ago, and now brings it back in honor of late broadcaster/ambassador Bill Schonely, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Clinton Street Theater.
Portland author/athlete Larry Colton, who interviewed and wrote about the 1977 NBA championship team during the filming of “Fast Break,” will be in attendance for a question-answer session.
More: cstpdx.com.