Live Music
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month under title “Live Music” on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. Please check it out — each and every month.
Of note, John Mellencamp comes to Portland to play Keller Auditorium on his “Live and In Person” tour, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 (portland5.com), and Elle King takes the stage at Revolution Hall, 8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, March 14-15 (revolutionhall.com).
Japan’s Studio Ghibli has reigned as one of the world’s preeminent animation studios.
And, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry brings to Portland many of its best movies in the eighth annual Studio Ghibli Film Festival, through April 2.
The festival includes many Studio Ghibli favorites, such as “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind” and “Princess Mononoke.”
There’ll be daily screenings, as well as special guest speakers, including: Thursday, March 9, 6:30 p.m., Rob Ribera, a professor at Portland State University, will present “At the Edge of the Forest: Ecocriticism in Princess Mononoke” before the screening of “Princess Mononoke”; Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m.: Dr. Patrick Terry, Portland State University will give a talk titled “Studio Ghibli — Before and After Tokuma Publishing” before the film “Spirited Away.”
More: omsi.edu.
The Venezuelan pianist, composer and activist Gabriela Montero joins co-host Nathalie Joachim in concert with Oregon Symphony musicians and conversation at Alberta Rose Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.
Then, Montero joins the symphony for “Music of (In)Tolerance: From Mendelssohn to Wagner” at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall for three shows: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13. Ideas of oppression and resilience are woven throughout Wagner’s “Overture to Rienzi” and Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No. 5, Reformation.”
More: albertarosetheatre.com, orsymphony.org.
Once again Imago Theatre features work by Conan McPherson, this time a revival story of holiday drinks, high stakes poker and the devil (who, you may have noticed, goes by many names, and it’s sinister businessman Mr. Lockhart here, and he’s on the prowl for a soul whose luck’s running thin). It stages March 9-26 at Imago, 17 S.E. Eighth Ave., with shows 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Danny Bruno plays Mr. Lockhart.
More: imagotheatre.com.
Thinking about buying a recreational vehicle, or just looking? Portland Metro RV Dealers’ 65th Annual RV Show takes place at Portland Expo Center, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
More: portlandmetrorv.com.
The pack is back in the action-packed, music-filled production of “The Great Pirate Adventure,” as Ryder and your favorite pup appear from the favorite animated preschool series on Nickelodeon. They are embarking on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. It rolls into Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
More: rosequarter.com.
Chamber Music Northwest presents Curtis On Tour — Curtis Institute of Music musicians — in “The Soldier’s Tale,” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. It’s a thrilling tale of trickery and magic as Igor Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire du Soldat (The Soldier’s Tale,”) comes to life through an ensemble of Curtis alumni and student musicians. Among the alumni are CMNW Artistic Director Emeritus David Shifrin and Artistic Director Soovin Kim. John de Lancie (“Star Trek,” “Breaking Bad”) voices characters for the drama.
More: cmnw.org.
Reporter
“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.
“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."
