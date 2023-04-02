Live Music
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month under title “Live Music” on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. Please check it out — each and every month.
BodyVox
The dance company BodyVox presents “The Spin,” blending dance and the spontaneity of improvisation with a game-show wheel thrown into the mix, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, April 6-8 and April 13-15 at BodyVox Dance Center. There’ll be 20 possible dances rehearsed, costumes prepared and dancers ready to take the stage each time the wheel lands.
“’The Spin’ is lightning in a bottle, controlled chaos, and mischievous mayhem,” said Jamey Hampton, BodyVox co-artistic director.
More: bodyvox.com.
Special concert
Amelia Lukas, a flutist and music industry publicist (Aligned Artistry), is putting on a multimedia flute concert that gathers the community to honor Ukraine, “Natural Homeland: Honoring Ukraine,” which deepens emotional awareness around the meaning of home in light of current events.
It’s in partnership with Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization’s Slavic and Eastern European Center and Ukrainian Care.
There’ll be music of solo flute, piccolo, alto flute, bass flute and electronics, as well as dance, visual art, lighting, videography and poetry. Clarinetist Lisa Lipton, dancer Tiffany Loney and painter Tatyana Ostapenko are featured.
It takes place at Alberta Rose Theatre, 7:30 p..m. Thursday, April 6.
More: albertarosetheatre.com.
For more on Lukas: amelialukas.com.
OBT’s ’Firebird’
Oregon Ballet Theatre continues its 2022-23 season with the return of its highly acclaimed commission of Yuri Possokhov’s “Firebird,” with seven performances April 7-15 at Newmark Theatre. It’s based on the Russian folktale of young Prince Ivan, his two loves and a sorcerer whose evil spell must be undone. It features the music of Igor Stravinsky.
The program also includes “Indigo,” an OBT premiere by Stanton Welch that explores the relationships of four couples, and another premiere, “Eco,” by Paul Taylor Dance Company resident choreographer Lauren Lovette.
It’s been 15 years since Possokhov’s “Firebird” was on OBT’s stage.
More: obt.org.
Pro rasslin’
The WWE Friday Night SmackDown show will take place at Moda Center, Friday, April 7. It’s starting at 4:45 p.m. (presumably for an East Coast television audience). Stars expected to put on a show: Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair (SmackDown women’s champ), The Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and The Usos (WWE tag team champs).
More: rosequarter.com.
Billie Holiday
The 16th annual “Lady Sings the Blues: A Tribute to Billie Holiday” takes place 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Alberta Rose Theatre. It’s a celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, as well as commemorates the late Holliday’s birthday, and it’s curated by Marcia Hocker, the recipient of the 2018 Jazz Hero Award for the city of Portland.
It benefits Siren Nation, which works to inspire and empower women and people of marginalized genders to create art.
More: sirennation.org.