Oregon Children's Theatre 'Dragons Love Tacos'

“Dragons Love Tacos” by Oregon Children’s Theatre opens Jan. 22 at Newmark Theatre.

 Courtesy Photo: Oregon Children’s Theatre

Chinese culture

Shen Yun, the Chinese dance sensation, takes you back to the magical word of ancient China and its culture with stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops and an orchestra. It will be staged at Keller Auditorium. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18; 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21; 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.