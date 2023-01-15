Shen Yun, the Chinese dance sensation, takes you back to the magical word of ancient China and its culture with stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops and an orchestra. It will be staged at Keller Auditorium. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18; 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21; 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.
Itzhak Perlman joins the Oregon Symphony to lay Bruch’s romantic “Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor,” and the symphony also plays pieces by Barber, Zwilich and Stravinsky, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
Among live music events, on Saturday, Jan. 21, it’s Fitz & The Tantrums at the Roseland Theater (roselandpdx.com) and the Johnny Cash tribute Cash’d Out at Mississippi Studios (mississippistudios.com).
Holmes and Watson
Reminder: It’s a buddy comedy produced through a feminist lens when Kate Hamill’s adaptation “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B” hits the stage with the regular run Jan. 20-Feb. 12 by Portland Center Stage at The Armory. Ashley Song plays Sherlock Holmes and Kimberly Chatterjee plays Dr. Joan Watson.
The story: It’s present-day Baker Street and female roommates Holmes and Watson careen from caper to caper. Eventually, they come face-to-face with a super-villain who seems to have all of the answers. Get ready for a quasi-dysfunctional, “Odd Couple” comedy that packs in non-stop laughs and hijinks galore.
In “Dark Side — A Piece for Assorted Lunatics,” Portland all-star band Love Gigantic performs Pink Floyd’s classic album “Dark Side of the Moon,” accompanied by aerial danced choreography by Brandy Guthery and a dazzling light show, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21, at Alberta Rose Theatre.
Stumptown Stages produces a hot and exciting new “Cabaret,” where “in her, life is beautiful.” It features such hit songs as “Wilkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money” and “Cabaret.” As the show says, “Come hear the music play. Life is a Cabaret, old chum, come to the Cabaret.” It stages Jan. 20-Feb. 12 at Winningstad Theatre.
It’s the age-old debate — well, maybe since the ‘70s — and Oregon Symphony pits the two franchises against each other with a night of “Star Wars vs. Star Trek” music, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Music includes John Williams’ iconic “Star Wars” theme and “Imperial March” and from “The Wrath of Khan” and newer “Star Trek” films.
“Dragons Love Tacos” — statement of fact and the title in Oregon Children’s Theatre’s latest production, Jan. 22-Feb. 19 at Newmark Theatre. It’s based on the New York Times bestselling children’s book by Adam Rubin. It’s about a young boy and his dog who encounter a quartet of dancing dragons, and the dance-filled journey into the field of Dragonology teaches kids about the importance of imagination, the value of making mistakes and “with a little drive and determination, amazing things can happen.”