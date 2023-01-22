White Bird
The Los-Angeles-based TL Collective, led by founder/artistic director Micaela Taylor, makes its Pacific Northwest debut in the White Bird Uncaged Series, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 26-28, at Lincoln Performance Hall. The eight-member company will perform “Pull,” “Drift” and a world premiere of Taylor’s “BlueNav.”
BodyVox
Fun event alert: Dance company BodyVox features the works of seven “inspired” choreographers in “Serious Cupcakes,” promoted as “an evening of perfectly packaged artistic treats,” Jan. 26-28 and Feb. 2-4 at BodyVox Dance Center. Utilizing BodyVo’x signature athleticism, humor and theater, choreographers taking part are Bobby Fouther, Laure Redmond, Andrea Parson, Darvejon Jones, Jenelle Gaerlan, Theresa Hanson, and Bo Brinton.
Broadway Rose
The Tigard musical company Broadway Rose stages “Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook,” featuring hit songs and hidden gems by Stephen Schwartz, Jan. 26-Feb. 19 at Broadway Rose New Stage. Surely we’ll see entries from “Wicked,” “Pippin” and “Godspell.” It’s part musical revue, part original musical, and it follows empty-nesters Sue and Dan on a journey through their past, guided by old photographs and memories.
Funny magicians
Penn and Teller perform their magic and comedy at Keller Auditorium, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The duo has been around for years (47 actually) — Penn is the talking instigator, Teller is the silent type. They are an eight-time winner of “Las Vegas Magicians of the Year.” They have a current series on CW Network, “Fool Us!,” in which new and veteran magicians try to fool them for a chance to star in the pair’s Vegas show.
Everyone Orchestra
Featuring such musicians as Farnell Newton, Laurie Shook and Robin Jackson, and founded by conductor Matt Butler, Everyone Orchestra incorporates elements of audience participation and improvisation into performances, and they play at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Alberta Rose Theatre.
‘Alliance’
Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble’s winter concert, “Alliance,” brings together the past five winners of the International Association for Women in Music’s annual jazz composition prize. New pieces for the large jazz ensemble will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Lincoln Recital Hall. Featured composers: Migiwa “Ziggy” Miyajima, Sam Spear, Jhoely Garay, Yu Nishiyama and Eliana Fishbeyn.
PCSO concert
Portland singer Jimmie Herrod and violinist Alexander Markov join Conductor Steven Byess and Portland Columbia Symphony Orchestra for “The PCSO Spectacular at the Reser,” and music ranging from Vivaldi to Massenet, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton. Portland Columbia Symphony Orchestra is celebrating it 40th anniversary season. One of the pieces is “Adventures on Earth from E.T. the Extraterrestrial” — a John Williams showpiece.
Fine Print Fair
Fans of art should take note: The Portland Fine Print Fair returns to Portland Art Museum for its 10th year. While it’s not an exhibition, it is a place to purchase prints from 16 top dealers from across North America and Europe — prints from Old Masters to emerging artists, at many different price points. It takes place 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at PAM.
Oregon Symphony
The Oregon Symphony’s classical season continues with a night of Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5,” featuring violinist Vadim Gluzman, and more, conducted by David Danzmayr, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
Lesbian Choir
Continuing its 37th season, Portland Lesbian Choir presents “Breaking the Ice,” a one-act showcase of some of PLC’s finest singers. It’ll perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Alberta Abbey.
Bang away
Heads up: The title of the longtime group says it all — Bang on a Can All-Stars. Presented by Friends of Chamber Music, the six-member group plays classical, jazz, rock, world and experimental music in its newest show, “Can Dance,” which features cutting-edge music, revolutionary dance and film. Head out to Beaverton, to Reser Center for the Arts, for their performance, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
