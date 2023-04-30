MOMIX
White Bird closes its landmark 25th anniversary season with the internationally renowned dance company, MOMIX, known for their astounding inventiveness and physical beauty. MOMIX will perform the newest creation from Artistic Director Moses Pendleton, “Alice,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
More: whitebird.org.
Live Music
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month under title “Live Music” on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. Please check it out — each and every month.
The highlights: Crowded House, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (portland5.com); Garcia Birthday Band (Grateful Dead cover band), 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, Alberta Rose Theatre (albertarosetheatre.com); Judy Blue Eyes, the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Tribute, 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7, Alberta Rose Theatre (albertarosetheatre.com); Shinedown, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Moda Center (rosequarter.com).
‘Come From Away’
Reminder: The Broadway Across America musical about the aftermath of 9/11, and a small Newfoundland community taking in stranded travelers, continues at Keller Auditorium through Sunday, May 7.
More: BroadwayInPortland.com.
Children’s theater
Reminders: The run of Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!” by Northwest Children’s Theater, staged at the company’s new space at The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts (“The Judy”) at 1000 S.W. Broadway, continues through May 28. Also, May 5-21 in the venue’s other theater, NWCT’s Youth Company presents “Cinderella,” the original story with tap dancing and a big-band jazz score.
More: nwcts.org.
Oregon Children’s Theatre presents “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon” at Newmark Theatre, based on the bestselling novel by Grace Lin and featuring an all-Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) cast, through May 28.
More: octc.org.
‘Myra’s Story’
Corrib Theatre presents the West Coast premiere of “Myra’s Story” by Brian Foster, directed by Gemma Whelan, May 5-28 at 21ten Theatre.
The story:
Embodying Irish humor and tenacity, Myra chronicles her struggle with alcoholism and the generational and political traumas that fuel it. She introduces a cast of colorful characters from her working-class Dublin community, whose own challenges fill in the larger picture of a battered but resilient Irish society.
Foster has described Myra as “not an educated woman — but she has a street nurtured intelligence about her,” and went on to say that Myra’s Story is merely a small window into the life of someone whom almost anyone could become.
Mt. Hood Jazz Festival
Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham plays host to the Mt. Hood Jazz Festival again, May 5-7, with headliners Ignacio Berroa Trio, Bill Charlap Trio and Michael Dease — all Grammy Awards winners.
The festival also features performances by Dan Balmer Quartet, Esthesis Quartet, Mark Zaleski Quartet and The John Raymond Project.
More: mhcc.edu/jazzfestival.
In Mulieribus and PYP
Award-winning composer Jessica Meyer’s new work “Because I Will Not Despair,” set to poems by acclaimed Portland poet Alicia Jo Rabins, will be premiered by women’s vocal ensemble In Mulieribus (led by Artistic Director Anna Song) and Portland Youth Philharmonic’s Camerata PYP (led by Musical Director David Hattner), in three concerts: May 5, Willamette University, Salem; May 12, St. Philip Neri Church, Portland; May 13, Lewis & Clark College, Portland.
More: Willamette.edu.
China Forbes/Oregon Symphony
The Oregon Symphony helps Pink Martini singer China Forbes celebrate her 50th birthday — three years after the celebration was originally scheduled, canceled until now because of COVID-19 pandemic. The symphony and singer combine for a night of music, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
It’s a varied program that includes several original songs from her upcoming solo album “Full Circle,” some Pink Martini favorites, a handful of classic covers (like La vie en rose” and “Diamonds are Forever”) and even a couple of opera arias. She’ll be joined by Pink Martini guitarist Dan Faehnle and bassist Phil Baker, along with some special guests, backed by the full Oregon Symphony.
More: orsymphony.org.
Youth philharmonic
Conducted by Musical Director David Hattner, Portland Youth Philharmonic concludes its 99th season with the famous and revered “Symphony No. 9” by Beethoven, joined by Portland Symphonic Choir, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
More: portlandyouthphil.org.