Live Music
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. In March, it’s titled “Live Music: Portland concert schedule, March 2023.” Please check it out — each and every month.
‘Where We Belong’
Reminder: Portland Center Stage presents the Woolly Mammoth Theater Company production of playwright Madeline Sayet’s solo show “Where We Belong,” in association with Folger Shakespeare Library and starring Jessica Ranville as Achokayis, March 3-26 at The Armory. It recounts an Indigenous theater maker’s journey across geographic borders, personal history and cultural legacies in search of a place to belong.
More: pcs.org.
‘My Fair Lady’
Reminder: Broadway in Portland brings us Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady,” directed by Bartlett Sher, through March 5 at Keller Auditorium. It was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival. The score includes “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “The Rain in Spain” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.”
More: broadwayinportland.com.
Feminist March
Hollywood Theatre returns with Feminist March, its month-long focus on the contributions and accomplishments of women in the film industry, with movies of many genres — action, drama, romantic comedy, documentary, Indigenous horror and even a musical slasher film.
The lineup (some with themes; 7:30 p.m. unless noted): OregonMade: “Foxfire,” Thursday, March 2; “Tank Girl,” Friday, March 3; “Eve’s Bayou,” Monday, March 6; Cinema Classics: “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” 3 p.m. March 11-12; Community Benefit Screening: “Sisters with Transistors,” 7 p.m. March 12; “But I’m A Cheerleader,” March 13; “Monster,” March 16; “Alma’s Rainbow,” March 20; Re-Run Theatre: “Bionic Battle,” March 22; Isn’t She Great: “Clueless,” March 25; “The Watermelon Woman,” March 26; “Slash/Back,” March 30; and “Slumber Party Massacre II,” March 31.
More: hollywoodtheatre.org.
‘Live Wire Radio’
The stage/variety show, hosted by Luke Burbank and announced by Elena Passarello, returns to Alberta Rose Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and features musician Dessa, author Joseph Earl Thomas, New York Times best-selling writer/podcaster Dana Schwartz (“Nobel Blood”) and American-inspired singer-songwriter Stephanie Anne Johnson.
More: livewireradio.org.
White Bird
The We Are One Festival, by White Bird Dance, continues with A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 2-4 at Newmark Theatre. The group will perform Abraham’s new evening-length work “An Untitled Love,” co-commissioned by White Bird. It pays homage to the complexities of self-love and Black love, while serving as a thumping mix tape celebrating Black culture, family and community.
More: whitebird.org.
Monster Jam
The popular series Monster Jam, featuring the big 12,000-pound monster trucks, does its dirt-racing freestyle and skill tests and racing routines at Moda Center, 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5. There’ll be backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at top speeds up to 70 mph. The Monster Jam Pit Party takes place Saturday and Sunday, where fans can see the massive trucks up close and meet drivers and crews. Entries include Krysten Anderson in Grave Digger, Tristan England in Earth Shaker and Elvis Laine in El Toro Loco.
More: rosequarter.com.
‘Doubt: A Parable’
Lakewood Theatre Company puts on John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Awards-winning drama “Doubt: A Parable," March 3-April 8 at Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego. Main show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
The story: Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of impropriety. It’s an engaging examination of the gray areas between suspicion, certainty and doubt.
More: lakewood-center.org.
Portland Golf Show
A sign that spring is coming is the Portland Golf Show at Expo Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Check out the latest equipment — for sale, of course — and generally just get in the mood to hit the links.
More: portlandgolfshow.com.
Youth symphonies
Portland Youth Philharmonic performs the great English composer Ruth Gipps’ “Symphony No. 3” and more, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
Metropolitan Youth Symphony presents the West Coast premiere of Jennifer Higdon’s “Cold Mountain Suite” opera music with Higdon in attendance, taking part in a special artistic residency leading up to the show. “Tales of Love and Justice with Jennifer Higdon” takes place 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Newmark Theatre.
More: portland5.com.