Live Music
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month under title “Live Music” on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. Please check it out — each and every month.
Highlights are Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, an Elton John tribute act, 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Alberta Rose Theatre (albertarosetheatre.com); Colin Hay, the former frontman for Men at Work, along with special guest Lazlo Bane, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Revolution Hall (revolutionhall.com).
‘Letters From Home’
The local stop on the national tour of the vaudevillian-stye singing/dancing show, which features music from the time of World War II and Vietnam War and more, will be 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Aladdin Theater. Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann perform the show, which will be put on in each of the 50 states this year. It was founded in 2010.
“The show is high energy and should make everyone smile,” Dearth said.
For more: LettersFromHomeSingers.com, aladdin-theater.com.
Jefferson Dancers
The Portland Tribune recently featured the Jefferson Dancers, and Jefferson High seniors John Kearney and Eli Bryan, who won honors at the recent Outstanding Student Choreography Showcase at the National High School Dance Festival. Their works and more will be part of the Jefferson Dancers’ spring show at Newmark Theatre: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 20-22, and 2 p.m. April 22.
More: portland5.com.
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival
This is the festival for all things quilting, crafting and sewing, and it takes place 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 20-21, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Expo Center.
‘The Magic Flute’
The Portland State Opera brings Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” to the Lincoln Performance Hall, April 21-30, led by opera director Linda Brovsky.
‘Audition From Hell’
A new Broadway Rose musical by Sharon Maroney, it’s a glimpse into the world of show business, and it stages April 21-May 14 at the Broadway Rose New Stage in Tigard. The story: Four seasoned actresses on top of their game have slim prospects but find themselves competing for two parts in a new musical; the audition goes sideways when the director quits, the producer loses nerve, and tempers flare as betrayals are revealed.
More: broadwayrose.org.
Youth improv
Oregon Children’s Theatre’s Young Professionals Company puts on its 16th annual improv show, “Impulse: Sweet 16,” April 21-May 7 at Brunish Theatre. Actors create fast-paced scenes and games, all based on audience suggestions.
More: octc.org.
Specialty Coffee Expo
Coffee industry professionals gather in Portland for the Specialty Coffee Expo, Friday-Sunday, April 21-23 at Oregon Convention Center, and it also includes events for the public.
More: coffeeexpo.org.
‘Choir Boy’
Reminder: Portland Center Stage puts on Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney’s “Choir Boy,”with the regular run April 21-May 14 at The Armory. Chip Miller directs the coming-of-age story of a young, black, gay student making his way at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys.
More: pcs.org.
Oregon Symphony
In one of the symphony’s 2022-23 season highlights, Music Director David Danzmayr leads Mahler’s “Symphony No. 4” with its (according to the symphony) "curious sleigh bells, puckish woodwinds and a moving final that imagines a children’s awe-inspiring vision of heaven." Swedish soprano Camilla Tilling sings in the Mahler piece and Osvaldo Golijov’s “Three Songs for Soprano and Orchestra.” Concert times: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23; 7 p.m. Monday, April 24.
More: orsymphony.org.
Native American comedy
The Winningstad Theatre hosts a show by Some Stars of Native American Comedy, “The Rez Car Broke Down,” which features four Native American comedy storytellers sharing their take on life, love and dream catchers from a Native American perspective. It takes place 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, and features Jim Ruel, Gilbert Brown, Sheila Chalakee and Taietsaron:sere “Tai” Leclaire.
More: portland5.com.