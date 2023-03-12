Ghibli fest
The eighth annual Studio Ghibli Film Festival, showcasing the work of one of the world’s best animation studios, continues at Oregon Museum of Science and Industry through April 2.
‘The Seafarer’
Reminder: Once again Imago Theater features work by Conor McPherson, this time a revival story of holiday drinks, high stakes poker and the devil (who, you may have noticed, goes by many names, and it’s sinister businessman Mr. Lockhart here, and he’s on the prowl for a soul whose luck’s running thin). It stages through March 26 at Imago, 17 S.E. Eighth Ave., with shows 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Danny Bruno plays Mr. Lockhart.
Ballet Hispanico
White Bird Dance’s second annual We Are One Festival concludes with New York City’s Ballet Hispanico putting on “Dona Peron” at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. It’s a new full-evening work by Colombian-Belgian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, who will pay tribute to Eva Peron, better known as Evita, Argentina’s First Lady from 1946 to 1952.
‘Seven Guitars’
One of August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle plays (the sixth of 10), it’ll be put on by PassinArt: A Theatre Company, March 15-April 9 at Brunish Theatre. It’s directed by William (Bill) Earl Ray, and it tells the story of seven African Americans (four men, three women) in 1948.
Live Music
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month under title “Live Music” on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. Please check it out — each and every month.
Of note: Carrie Underwood performs, Moda Center, Thursday, March 16 (rosequarter.com); The Dandy Warhols play with Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Thursday, March 16 (orsymphony.org); Pigs on the Wing (Pink Floyd Tribute), Revolution Hall, Saturday, March 18 (revolutionhall.com); Kanekoa Ukulele Jam Band, Alberta Rose Theatre, Monday, March 20 (albertarosetheatre.com); Queensryche, Crystal Ballroom, Tuesday, March 21 (crystalballroompdx.com).
St. Patrick’s Day
- The Kells Irish Festival continues with parties at the downtown Kells Pub and Kells Brewery in Northwest Portland, Friday-Saturday, March 17-18; downtown they’ll host revelers, Irish dancing, pipe and drums and more in a 6,400-square-foot back tent. More: kellsportland.com.
- Paddy’s Bar & Grill plans its 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, with the tented party adjacent to the pub on Southwest Yamhill Street starting at noon. And, there and then, Paddy’s will attempt a Guinness World Record for Largest Irish Coffee (1,000 liters, 265 gallons), and host five bands, Irish dancing, pipes and drums and more. More: paddys.com/st-patricks-day.
- After a three-year hiatus, All-Ireland Cultural Society of Oregon returns with an in-person 82nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Aquinas Hall, 340 N.E. Clackamas St. There’ll be Irish music and food, Irish dancers, bagpipes and kids activities in a family friendly environment. More: oregonirishsociety.org.
- All McMenamins establishments will take part in St. Patrick’s Day, March 17 festivities with food and drinks and music, bagpipers and Irish dancers. It’s free admission. A three-day celebration, March 17-19, take place at Grand Lodge (Forest Grove), while two-day celebrations, March 17-18, take place at Crystal Hotel, Edgefield, Kennedy School and White Eagle Saloon and Hotel. More: mcmenamins.com.
NW Dance Project
The show “Common Ground” by NW Dance Project, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 17-18 at Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton, will feature world premieres by Sarah Slipper (“The Other Half of We”) and Caroline Finn (“The Commodities”) as well as “Common Ground” by Yin Yue.
Portland Japanese Garden
Beginning Saturday, March 18 and showing through June 12, Portland Japanese Garden will showcase the work of Japan Institute’s first artist-in-residence, Rui Sasaki, and her large-scale installation glass art, “Subtle Intimacy: Here and There.” It’s an immersion of foliage and panes of clear glass, as Sasaki visited Portland Japanese Garden twice to collect plant life to create a site-specific experience.
Wanda Sykes
The comedian takes the stage at ilani Casino Resort Cowlitz Ballroom in Ridgefield, Washington, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18. She’s an Emmy Awards-nominated comic, writer, actress and producer for her parts in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Crank Yankers” and “Black-ish,” and her standup special “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” shows on Netflix.
Re-Imagined Radio
A little known radio adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz” with Judy Garland will be the subject of Re-Imagined Radio’s next program, premiering 1 p.m. Monday, March 20 on KXRW (99.9 FM) and KXRY (91.1 FM). Subsequent broadcasts and streams will be provided by broadcast partners. It originally aired on “Lux Radio Theatre” on Christmas Day 1950, with Garland recreating her starring movie role as Dorothy Gale.
