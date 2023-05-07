Live Music
Highlights: Dermot Kennedy, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Keller Auditorium (portland5.com); Rodney Crowell, 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, Alberta Rose Theatre (albertarosetheatre.com); Gary Numan, 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Revolution Hall (revolutionhall.com).
Dance films
BodyVox Dance presents the three-day CineVox Dance Film Festival, Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13, at its dance center. Highlights are films with themes “Nature is Dancing,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and “The Human Condition,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and the documentary “Grounds That Shout,” (4 p.m.) and “Just Dance the steps” and “Lockdown Portraits” (7:30 p.m.) Saturday.
More: bodyvox.com.
‘Live Wire Radio’
The stage-variety show hosted by Luke Burbank and announced by Elena Passarello welcomes NPR journalist Ari Shapiro, writer/actor Scott Aukerman, comedy writer/filmmaker Jena Friedman and musical act Black Belt Eagle Scout, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Alberta Rose Theatre.
More: livewireradio.org.
‘True Story’
Artists Repertory Theatre presents the E.M. Lewis play “True Story” at The Armory, May 12-June 4.
The story: A troubled writer, raw with grief from the death of his wife, is hired to ghostwrite the biography of a wealthy man who’s accused of murdering his wife but acquitted on technical grounds. It examines how facts, biases and perceptions are manipulated — and asks if discovering the truth is worth the ultimate price.
More: artistsrep.org.
The Portland Ballet
Tom Gold’s “Carnival of the Animals” and Nick Le-Jurica’s “Innominate,” both world premieres, along with traditional ballet “Paquita,” make up The Portland Ballet’s “Current/Classic” performance, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 12-13, at Lincoln Performance Hall.
“We are so delighted to have Tom Gold back to create another new work for The Portland Ballet,” artistic director Nancy Davis said. “His ballets are always so delightful and such a wonderful challenge for our dancers. And Nick Le-Jurica’s new work, ‘Innominate,’ and Elizabeth Guerins’ staging of the tour de force ‘Paquita’ round out the program beautifully.”
More: theportlandballet.org.
St. Johns Bizarre
After a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 14th annual St. Johns Bizarre returns with an eclectic lineup of national and local musicians, a craft fair with about 140 local vendors, delicious food and beverages (including beer), family-friendly offerings and, of course, the 58th St. Johns Parade. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in St. Johns at North Lombard Street and Philadelphia Avenue.
More: Event page on Facebook.
’Where’s Bruno?’
Imago Theatre and co-artistic director Carol Triffle put on the comical tale of two slackers/rockers who are way past their glory days, but a song can emerge for any reason — a beer from the fridge or a regularly missed appointment. The drama, however, comes from a dead guitarist and the late Elvis Presley. Triffle and Kyle Delamarter, who plays Bruno, collaborated on music. It stages May 12-27 at Imago Theatre.
More: imagotheatre.com.
Oregon Symphony
Conducted by Antony Hermus and featuring pianist Aaron Diehl, the Oregon Symphony plays Gershwin’s “Concerto in F Major,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. The symphony also plays Unsuk Chin’s “Frontispiece for Orchestra” and Shoshtakovich’s “Symphony No. 10.”
More: orsymphony.org.
Bricks Cascade 2023
Fans of Legos unite at Oregon Convention Center for Bricks Cascade 2023, Saturday-Sunday, May 13-14. Doors open at 10 a.m. each day for the public; there’s also a four-day private convention going on. There’ll be creations by hundreds of builders on display and vendors with custom, unique and rare Lego products.
More: brickscaqscade.com.