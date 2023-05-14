Live Music
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month under title “Live Music” on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. Please check it out — each and every month.
There are still tickets available for the Thomas Lauderdale/Satan’s Pilgrims album release show (with Combo Tezeta), 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Crystal Ballroom (crystalballroompdx.com).
Portland entertainer Tony Starlight performs two nights at Alberta Rose Theatre (albertarosetheatre.com), 8 p.m. Friday, May 19 (Neil Diamond 80th birthday tribute) and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20 (musical variety show).
A couple other shows Saturday, May 20 to consider: Smith and Yarn, 11 a.m. (family music), The Reser in Beaverton (thereser.org); and Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons, 8 p.m., Star Theater (startheaterportland.com).
Tom Hanks
Literary Arts presents the great actor Tom Hanks in conversation with novelist/screenwriter Jon Raymond, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Keller Auditorium; it was scheduled for Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, but the hall’s air conditioning has not been working.
Hanks has a new book, “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” inspired by comic books and about a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film.
More: literary-arts.org.
‘Mary Jane’
By Amy Herzog and directed by JoAnn Johnson, “Mary Jane” will be staged by Third Rail Repertory, May 19-June 4 at CoHo Theater.
The story: As Mary Jane navigates the mundane, the shattering, and the sublime realities of caring for chronically ill son Alex, she finds herself building a community of women from many walks of life.
Rebecca Lingafelter plays Mary Jane in the all-women cast.
More: thirdrailrep.org.
Spruce Goose show
There are some tickets remaining for Third Angle Music’s melodrama “1000 Airplanes on the Roof” by Philip Glass under the tail of the Spruce Goose at Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum outside McMinnville. It stars Ithaca Tell, who plays the character M, who recalls encounters with extraterrestrial life while grappling with her own sanity.
The 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20 show is sold out, but tickets remain for the 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21 show.
More: thirdangle.org.
TedX Portland
The 11th annual day of TedX Portland will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at Keller Auditorium. There’ll be 12 talks and four performances during the inspirational/educational day, which has a “Confluence” theme and celebrates contrarians, open-minded thinkers and doers.
More: tedxportland.com.
Oregon Symphony
The Oregon Symphony plays Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake Suite,” featuring violinist Simone Lamsma, in three shows — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21; 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22 — scheduled to be at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
Check orsymphony.org for possible venue change, due to air conditioning issues at the Schnitz.
The symphony will also play Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Concertino Cusqueno,” Barber’s “Violin Concerto” and Respighi’s “The Birds.”
More: orsymphony.org.
‘National Geographic Live’
The travels and experiences of environmental anthropologist, explorer and filmmaker Alize Carrere will be featured in the“National Geographic Live: Adaptation” presentation, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22 at Newmark Theatre.
More: portland5.com.
Grad work
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University presents “At This Time: 2023 MFA/BFA Showcase,” featuring works by 2023 graduates, May 23-June 10. There’ll be a public reception 5 p.m. May 25, and gallery talks 2 p.m. May 23, May 25, May 30 and June 1.
More: pdx.edu/museum-of-art.