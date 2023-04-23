"Something Rotten!" image

(From left) Erik Montague, Galen Schloming and Brendan Long star in "Something Rotten!," playing at Lakewood Theatre Company, April 28 to June 11.

 Courtesy Photo: Triumph Photography

Oregon Fringe Festival

Fans and participants in the 10th annual Oregon Fringe Festival hail from all over, including the Portland area, and once again it’ll take place in person at Southern Oregon University in Ashland as well as online via YouTube, April 26-30. The roster includes artists in music, theater, visual art, film, physical theater, dance, circus, spoken word and more.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.

“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."

Recommended for you