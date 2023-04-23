Fans and participants in the 10th annual Oregon Fringe Festival hail from all over, including the Portland area, and once again it’ll take place in person at Southern Oregon University in Ashland as well as online via YouTube, April 26-30. The roster includes artists in music, theater, visual art, film, physical theater, dance, circus, spoken word and more.
Literary Arts’ annual celebration of youth poets, Verselandia! Youth Poetry Slam Championship, takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. It features students from Portland and East Multnomah County public high schools.
The stage-variety show, hosted by Luke Burbank and announced by Elena Passarello, welcomes author Timothy Egan, poet Jose Olivarez, comedian Mohanad Elshieky and The Decemberists’ Jenny Conlee, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton.
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month under title “Live Music” on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. Please check it out — each and every month.
Highlights include Ruthie Foster, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Alberta Rose Theatre (albertarosetheatre.com), and Lewis Capaldi, 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Moda Center (rosequarter.com).
Arts events
The Gathering of the Guilds and Ceramic Showcase once again combine for a big arts show at Oregon Convention Center, Friday through Sunday, April 28-30. More than 300 artists working in metals, glass, wood, beads, fibers, clays and glazes will be exhibiting their works, and there’ll be demonstrations and youth activities. Show times are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s free to attend.
Lakewood Theatre Company presents the hilarious mash-up of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway, as two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical. It takes place April 28 to June 11 at Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego; most shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Grammy-nominated composer and percussionist Andy Akiho joins the Oregon Symphony in performing “Beneath Lighted Coffers,” inspired by the architecture of the Roman Pantheon. “Music of Steel and Majesty with the Oregon Symphony” will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, and 7 p.m. Monday, May 1 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Led by David Danzmayr, the symphony also plays Schubert’s “Symphony No. 9, The Great C Major.”
“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.
“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."