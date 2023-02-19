‘Young Americans’
Reminder: Lauren Yee’s “Young Americans” is a commission for Portland Center Stage. Hilarious and heartfelt, it takes audiences on two road trips, headed to and from Portland, 20 years apart, through the lens of the immigrant experience. The regular run is through March 16 at The Armory.
More: pcs.org.
Jazz fest
Reminder: The Biamp Portland Jazz Festival continues through Feb. 25 at some 30 metro-area venues. Many events have sold out, or will be sold out, so please check pdxjazz.org/festival.
Blues harmonica stars Curtis Salgado and Charlie Musselwhite take the stage Thursday, Feb. 23, at Revolution Hall.
Live Music
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. In February, it’s titled “Live Music: Portland concert schedule, February 2023.” Please check it out — each and every month.
Some highlights this week: Smith and Yarn (family music), Saturday, Feb. 25, at Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton; Stephen Marley, Aladdin Theater, Sunday, Feb. 26; Paul Anka, ilani Casino Resort Cowlitz Ballroom, Ridgefield, Washington, Sunday, Feb. 26.
African films
Reminder: The Cascade Festival of African Films continues through February at Hollywood Theatre and Portland Community College Cascade Campus.
More: africanfilmfestival.org.
Science on Tap
The educational series features “The Mystique Of Terroir: Geology and Wine,” which could prove to be a popular topic in Oregon, at Alberta Rose Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Terroir is defined as environmental conditions (soil, climate) that give grapes (and, thus, wine) unique flavor and aroma. Scott Burns, professor of geology at Portland State University, and a wine enthusiast, leads the discussion.
More: scienceontaporwa.org.
Home/garden show
The Portland Spring Home & Garden Show, put on by Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Portland, takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 23-25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Expo Center.
More: homeshowpdx.com.
push/FOLD
The dance company push/FOLD has accomplished a lot in its short history, and introduces its second original work, titled “Illum.” It’s a follow-up to “Early,” by choreographer/dancer Samuel Hobbs, and the ethereal and mood piece explores themes of home, acceptance and belonging and highlights the breadth of the company’s work. Also on the program is “Wolf,” a duet set to heartfelt vocals expressing loneliness and perseverance that evolves into tranquility and empowerment. A third piece, “Dark Wings,” is a comedic noir with an ode to jazz. The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 24-25, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton.
More: pushfold.org/illum.
Chanticleer
Presented by Friends of Chamber Music, the group Chanticleer performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Kaul Auditorium at Reed College. The Washington Post has called them “the reigning gods of the men’s chorus world,” as they explore vocal literature, from Renaissance to jazz and from gospel to new music.
More: focm.org.
‘Carmina Burana’
The Oregon Symphony, conducted by Leo Hussain and featuring choirs and soloists, plays Carl Orff’s exhilarating “Carmina Burana,” which thrills audiences with its bawdy celebration of life, love and renewal. It also plays “Mathis Der Maler Symphony,” by Paul Hindemith, which includes three movements inspired by paintings by Matthais Grunewald’s “Isenheim” masterpiece. Concert times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
More: orsymphony.org.
‘Where We Belong’
Portland Center Stage presents the Woolly Mammoth Theater Company production of playwright Madeline Sayet’s solo show “Where We Belong,” in association with Folger Shakespeare Library and starring Jessica Ranville as Achokayis. Previews begin Feb. 25 with the regular run March 3-26 at The Armory. It recounts an Indigenous theater maker’s journey across geographic borders, personal history and cultural legacies in search of a place to belong.
More: pcs.org.
‘My Fair Lady’
Broadway in Portland brings us Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady,” directed by Bartlett Sher, Feb. 28-March 5 at Keller Auditorium. It was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival. The score includes “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “The Rain in Spain” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.”
More: broadwayinportland.com.