African film festival
Reminder: The Cascade Festival of African Films continues through February at Hollywood Theatre and Portland Community College Cascade Campus.
Portland Playhouse
Through March 26, Portland Playhouse stages “What I Learned in Paris” by Pearl Cleage. The story: Against the backdrop of Maynard Jackson becoming Atlanta’s first Black mayor, an old friend sweeps into town bringing with her temptation from her Bohemian travels, and delivers an intoxicating freedom of always speaking the complete truth.
More: portlandplayhouse.org.
White Bird Dance
The dance presenters kick off their second annual We Are One Festival with the prolific choreographer Ronald K. Brown and his company Evidence, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Evidence will perform three works exploring human struggles, tragedies and triumphs.
More: whitebird.org.
Black hole
The “Science on Tap” series goes way out there in its next event on Zoom: “How do scientists see black holes?” Dr. Abbie Stevens, a fellow at Michigan State University and University of Michigan, leads the discussion, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
From publicity:
Light can’t escape from black holes, how do we know where they are and what they’re doing? Black holes formed from dying massive stars are the densest things in the universe. They have ten to 100 times the mass of the sun crammed into a space that is only tens of miles across. There are also supermassive black holes at the centers of most galaxies (including our own Milky Way galaxy), that are millions to billions of times more massive than the sun.
More: scienceontaporwa.org
Oregon Symphony
The Oregon Symphony’s “Concerto Spectacular,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, features the symphony’s musicians in a marathon of virtuosic concertos by Haydn, Saint-Saens, Copland and more.
And, then it’s a concert of a different kind: “The Goonies in Concert,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Schnitz. The symphony plays the soundtrack to the Astoria-made movie while the film shows on the big screen.
More: orsymphony.org.
Truffles galore
Oregon State University in Corvallis, home to top-level truffle research, hosts the Oregon Truffle Festival's The Truffle Homecoming Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 16-19. It features multiple dinners, panels, workshops, classes and (on Sunday, Feb. 19) the Fresh Truffle Marketplace, where there’ll be cooking demonstrations, wine and beer tastings, a truffle and mycology lecture series and a truffle dog demonstration.
More: oregontrufflefestival.org.
‘Young Americans’
Lauren Yee’s “Young Americans” is a commission for Portland Center Stage. Hilarious and heartfelt, it takes audiences on two road trips, headed to and from Portland, 20 years apart, through the lens of the immigrant experience. The regular run is Feb. 17-March 16 at The Armory.
More: pcs.org.
Live Music
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. In February, it’s titled “Live Music: Portland concert schedule, February 2023.” Please check it out — each and every month.
One highlight: National Guitar, a Paul Simons tribute band, performs 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Alberta Rose Theatre.
Corrib Theatre
The contemporary Irish theater company presents “Trade” by Mark O’Halloran, Feb. 17-March 12 at 21tenTheatre.
The story: It’s a struggle for intimacy in the face of negotiated relationships. Two men — one young, one middle aged — meet at a B&B in North Dublin. The older man’s face is badly bruised. The air is thick with hesitation. As the nature of their relationship unfolds, so do their vulnerabilities, fears and dreams.
More: corribtheatre.org.
Going home
Lakewood Theatre Company presents the musical “The Happy Time,” about a traveling French-Canadian photographer who returns to his small hometown only to find out the world he remembers changed. It’s part of its Lost Treasures collection series and stages 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego.
More: lakewood-center.org.
‘Experiments in Sound’
Portland Institute for Contemporary Arts presents “Remembering to Remember: Experiments in Sound,” Feb. 17-March 19 at PICA’s studio. It’s curated by Roya Amirsoleymani and Felisha Ledesma, and it’s a multifaceted program by more than 15 artists of live performance, compositions and film/video works at the intersection of sound and moving image.
From publicity: “Remembering to Remember” is a collection and collision of impressions and inquiries. It recognizes the rich histories and vibrant communities of sound art in Portland while offering a dynamic experience of new and recent work in experimental sound across forms by artists from around the world.
More: pica.org.
Craft beer
It’s Oregon Craft Beer Month in February, and it’s a month-long celebration of craft beer, including the 15th annual Zwickelmania, a statewide open house of breweries that will be Saturday, Feb. 18, at Portland breweries and Saturday, Feb. 25, at statewide breweries. It’s free to attend.
Oregon Zoo
Adult admission for Feb. 18-24 at the Oregon Zoo will be $12, or half of regular price. Tickets must be reserved online in advance.
Guests can check in on orangutan mom Kitra and her 10-month-old baby, Jolene, plus get a look at some recent fall arrivals — like a trio of cheeky red-tailed monkeys and a crocodile monitor known as Johnny 5.
The Eagles
Tickets are still available for The Eagles, the legendary band featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill, 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Moda Center. The band is on its “Hotel California Tour,” and promises to play the all-time great song, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, along with a full set of greatest hits.
More: rosequarter.com.
Our bridge
Re-Imagined Radio pays tribute to the 106-year-old Interstate Bridge with the episode “A Mighty Span,” premiering at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 on KXRW 99.9 FM in Vancouver and KXRY 91.1/107.1 FM in Portland.
With speeches and sounds, the episode dramatizes a live radio news report of the bridge’s opening on Feb. 14, 1917, based on historical documents and other resources regarding the lift span of the bridge. The episode can also be streamed.
More: reimaginedradio.net.