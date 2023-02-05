Live Music
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. In February, it’s titled “Live Music: Portland concert schedule, February 2023.” Please check it out — each and every month.
The eighth annual Portland Winter Light Festival continues through Saturday, Feb. 11, at three anchor locations — Pioneer Courthouse Square and World Trade Center downtown, Electric Blocks building in Southeast Portland — and several other places in the metro area. Find the map at pdxwlf.com and go see the very cool works of art — it could brighten your night.
The Cascade Festival of African Films continues through February at Hollywood Theatre and Portland Community College Cascade Campus.
More: africanfilmfestival.org.
The stage-variety show hosted by Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello opens its season with author Cheryl Strayed, Michelin-star chef and food writer Iliana Regan, comedian and writer Joey Clift and music by folk singer-songwriter Margo Cilker, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Alberta Rose Theatre.
More: livewireradio.org.
The Trinity Irish Dance Company returns to the area and performs at Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton, Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 9-11, courtesy of White Bird Dance. Trinity brings a unique form of progressive Irish dance — eight Portland premieres — with live music and 20 elite artists performing new and inventive works and classics. The live band features Portland native Steven Rutledge on percussion.
More: whitebird.org.
The Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children’s Theatre presents “The Mad Ones,” a coming-of-age musical at CoHo Theatre, Feb. 10-26. The story: Sam, a high school senior, contemplates her future after the death of her best friend; it’s an emotional story of friendship, loss, life and death.
More: octc.org/the-mad-ones.
Heads up: We’ll have more later, but make plans for the world premiere of Lauren Yee’s “Young Americans,” a commission for Portland Center Stage. Hilarious and heartfelt, it takes audiences on two road trips, headed to and from Portland, 20 years apart, through the lens of the immigrant experience. Previews start Saturday, Feb. 11, with the regular run Feb. 17-March 16.
More: pcs.org.
Portland Art Museum presents an exhibit by German filmmaker and artist Hito Steyerl, “This is the future,” Feb. 11-May 27. It explores a vibrant, imagined garden through an immersive environment of storytelling, video projection, sculpture and spatial intervention. There’ll be an artist talk 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
More: portlandartmuseum.org.
One way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved one is to attend the Rose City Circus show at Alberta Rose Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 13-14. There’ll be acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and movement artists, joined by the Portland band Trashcan Joe on stage.
More: albertarosetheatre.com.
