Live Music
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. In February, it’s titled “Live Music: Portland concert schedule, February 2023.” Please check it out — each and every month.
Ami Vitale
Reminder: National Geographic and freelance photographer Ami Vitale, who’s also a writer, filmmaker and explorer, shares stories of places traveled, animals witnessed and more in her “Wild Hope” talk at the Voices Lectures Series event, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Revolution Hall.
More: voicesinc.com.
Lunar New Year
Another reminder: It’s the Year of the Rabbit for the Lunar New Year, and celebrations at Lan Su Chinese Garden continue through Feb. 5. A highlight is the lantern viewing, which continues 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Feb. 2-5.
More: lansugarden.org.
Auto show
Head out to Oregon Convention Center for the Portland International Auto Show, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 2-4 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
More: portlandautoshow.com.
Tammy Wynette
Triangle Productions has been developing its own show about country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones — just as Showtime has provided renewed interest in them with “George and Tammy.” Triangle’s “Me and Tammy” has been in development for four years and it shines a light on Wynette — not just one relationship, but her life. It’s a one-act play with music. Danielle Valentine stars as Wynette and Jeremy Anderson-Sloan as Jones at The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza, Feb. 2-18.
More: trianglepro.org.
Winterfolk
The 34th annual concert brings together Portland folk music stars and benefits Transition Projects. It’ll be held 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Alberta Rose Theatre. “Brings disparate communities of our area together, in the common celebration of music and caring,” promotions say. Performers include Tracy Grammer, Tom May & Friends, Kate Power and Steve Einhorn, Jim Page, The Prairie Blossoms, Doug and Judy Koch Smith and Hanz Araki and Colleen Raney.
More: albertarosetheatre.com.
Cats day
A week after a big dog show at Expo Center, it’s the Portland Cat Extravaganza, a show and adoption event by Loving Cats Worldwide, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 4-5. There’ll be rescues and charities in attendance, several breeds, judging and more at Expo Center.
More: expocenter.org.
Oregon Symphony
Conductor David Danzmayr leads the symphony, joined by pianist Emanuel Ax, in playing Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 3,” as well as his “Symphony No. 2” and Unsuk Chin’s “Subito con forza,” which pays homage to Beethoven. Concert times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
More: orsymphony.org.
‘Ain’t Too Proud’
Broadway in Portland presents “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” Feb. 7-12 at Keller Auditorium. It’s a new Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and smooth harmonies, they produced such hits as “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”
More: BroadwayInPortland.com.