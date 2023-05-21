The people, city and legacy of Vanport, 75 years after the devastating flood, will be commemorated in the Vanport Mosaic Festival, through May 29 at various venues. Of note, there’ll be screenings of “Lost City, Living Memories: Vanport Through The Voices of Its Residents,” a selection of short documentaries, Saturday, May 25 at Historic Alberta House, and visitors will be welcome to attend the day of remembrance and memory activism and tour, noon to 4 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Expo Center, Hall A.
Reminder: By Amy Herzog and directed by JoAnn Johnson, “Mary Jane” will be staged by Third Rail Repertory, through June 4 at CoHo Theater.
The story: As Mary Jane navigates the mundane, the shattering, and the sublime realities of caring for chronically ill son Alex, she finds herself building a community of women from many walks of life.
Rebecca Lingafelter plays Mary Jane in the all-women cast.
Reminder: Artists Repertory Theatre presents the E.M. Lewis play “True Story” at The Armory, through June 4.
The story: A troubled writer, aw with grief from the death of his wife, is hired to ghostwrite the biography of a wealthy man who’s accused of murdering his wife but acquitted on technical grounds. It examines how facts, biases and perceptions are manipulated — and asks if discovering the truth is worth the ultimate price.
The air conditioning at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall was fixed last week, as a secondary unit was installed.
So, the Oregon Symphony’s two events this week — “Music of Led Zeppelin,” scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, and “West Side Story,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28 — were expected to take place there (portland5.com).
Other highlights: Love and Rockets (big hit “So Alive), 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Roseland Theater (roselandpdx.com), and “Desert Blues” band Tinariwen, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, Wonder Ballroom, (wonderballroom.com).
‘Science on Tap’
The educational series at Alberta Rose Theatre will put on “Under Alien Skies, A Sightseer’s Guide to the Universe,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24. “Have you ever wondered what it would be like to travel the universe?,” publicity asks. Philip Plait, an astronomer and science communication, takes you on a journey.
Portland Opera presents a one-night-only concert featuring jazz great and opera composer Terence Blanchard, 8 p.m. Friday, May 26 at Keller Auditorium. It’s conducted by Damien Geter, Portland Opera’s interim music director and co-artistic advisor, and it’ll feature selections from Blanchard’s “Absence” album and Grammy Award-winning opera “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.” The ensemble includes the E-Collective, the Turtle Island Quartet, guest soloists soprano Karen Slack and baritone Will Liverman, and musicians of Portland Opera orchestra. Blanchard is a seven-time Grammy winner and twice Oscar-nominated film composer.
There’ll be some 70mm screenings at Hollywood Theatre during Memorial Day weekend, May 26-30, after the successful “Film Forever” campaign raised money to preserve the 70mm film projection. Showing will be: “Boogie Nights” (for the first time in 70mm with a brand new print), 7 p.m. May 26 and 30, 6 p.m. May 27-28; “Lifeforce,” 9:30 p.m. May 27-28; and “2001: A Space Odyssey” (with Hollywood’s private print), 1:30 p.m. May 27, 7 p.m. May 29.
Check out our Rose Festival special section inserted into the May 24 Portland Tribune, as well as a couple stories in our May 24 Metro Life cover. The Rose Festival starts on Friday, May 26 with the opening of CityFair (5 p.m. to 11 p.m.) and fireworks at 9:50 p.m. at Waterfront Park.
CityFair continues to be open noon-9 p.m. Saturday-Monday, May 27-29. There’ll also be a Ukulele Jam and Sing-Along concert on Sunday.
