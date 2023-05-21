Terence Blanchard

Terence Blanchard comes to Portland May 26 to showcase his talents in opera, movie scores and jazz.

 Courtesy Photo: Portland Opera

Vanport Mosaic

The people, city and legacy of Vanport, 75 years after the devastating flood, will be commemorated in the Vanport Mosaic Festival, through May 29 at various venues. Of note, there’ll be screenings of “Lost City, Living Memories: Vanport Through The Voices of Its Residents,” a selection of short documentaries, Saturday, May 25 at Historic Alberta House, and visitors will be welcome to attend the day of remembrance and memory activism and tour, noon to 4 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Expo Center, Hall A.

