It’s that time of year, again, as people flock to the Oregon Coast for Whale Watching Week, which continues through Sunday, April 2. Gray whales pass by as people try to catch glimpses of them, usually from 17 sites located on the coast. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will have volunteers at the sites to help people spot the whales.
White Bird Dance, celebrating its 25th season, presents the first company to ever perform at one of its events in 1997. It’s Paul Taylor Dance Company, now under the artistic direction of Michael Novak, and it’ll perform “A Field of Grass” (set to Harry Nilsson pop recordings), “Brandenburgs” (choreographed to Johann Sebastian Bach) and “Company B” (modern dance focusing on popular music from World War II), 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 30-April 1 at Newmark Theatre.
Reminder: There are two swap meets happening in North Portland. The larger of the two events is the Portland Swap Meet, held at the Portland Expo Center. It starts on Friday, March 31, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., then continues on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (portlandswapmeet.com). The PIR Swap Meet is held outdoors at Portland International Raceway, beginning Thursday, March 30, and going through Saturday, open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (portlandraceway.com).
Tulips
Reminder: Visitors gather from around the Portland area for the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival, through April 30, at Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm in Woodburn. Colors get more beautiful as the spring goes on, and there are many, many fields to enjoy — as well as food and drinks, a souvenir shop and wine.
The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month under title “Live Music” on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. Please check it out — each and every month.
Of note, Portland blues legend Curtis Salgado performs at Venetian Hillsboro in Hillsboro, Friday, March 31 (venetianhillsboro.com).
‘Titus Andronicus’
Speculative Drama and Susurrations presents the play "Titus Andronicus" that combines the dark beauty of “Hellraiser” and other evocative horror movies with themes of loss, family, honor and vengeance of Shakespeare’s most bloody and beautiful stories. It’ll be staged at The Steep and Thorny Way to Heaven, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, March 31-April 22.
Presented by Powell’s Books, the host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” as well as a guest singer with Pink Martini, Ari Shapiro will appear in conversation with band mate Thomas Lauderdale at Revolution Hall, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Shapiro has written his first book, the memoir-in-essays “The Best Strangers in the World,” which takes us around the globe to reveal the stories behind narratives that are sometimes heartwarming, sometimes heartbreaking, but always poignant.
