Paul Taylor Dance Company photo

Paul Taylor Dance Company will perform in Portland, presented by White Bird Dance, which first hosted the company in its first year of operation, 1997.

 Courtesy Photo: Steve Pisano

Whale Watching Week

It’s that time of year, again, as people flock to the Oregon Coast for Whale Watching Week, which continues through Sunday, April 2. Gray whales pass by as people try to catch glimpses of them, usually from 17 sites located on the coast. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will have volunteers at the sites to help people spot the whales.

