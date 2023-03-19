The theater company Hand2Mouth is doing another site show at its creative home base, the Old Moody Building at Zidell Yards. It’s “Time & Time Again,” a new show through March 25. Says publicity: “Did time really stop when your eyes met the love of your life? Tick tock … is it just me or … tick tock … can you feel that … tick tock. What is time and why does history keep repeating itself?” The show mixes movement, poetry, improvised encounters and synchronized choreography.
A play by poet and writer Sonia Sanchez, a prominent person in the Black Arts movement, and staged by Third Rail Repertory, “I’m Black When I’m Singing, I’m Blue When I Ain’t” continues at CoHo Theatre through April 2. It tells the stories of Black female singers of the 1960s and early ‘70s who were battling racism and sexism.
Here’s a spring break favorite: Visitors gather from around the Portland area for the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival, March 24 through April 30, at Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm. Colors get more beautiful as the spring goes on, and there are many, many fields to enjoy — as well as food and drinks, a souvenir shop and wine.
Portland Saturday Market has started, and it continues all day Saturdays through December at 2 S.W. Naito Pkwy. Artists galore set up booths to show and sell their works, and it’s a good time — especially on a nice day.
Reminder: One of August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle plays (the sixth of 10), it’ll be put on by PassinArt: A Theatre Company, through April 9 at Brunish Theatre. It’s directed by William (Bill) Earl Ray, and it tells the story of seven African Americans (four men, three women) in 1948.
Celebrating 10 years, StageWorks Ink Fringe Theater is staging the cabaret-style “Varsity Cheerleader Werewolves Live from Outer Space,” March 23-April 8 at Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie. The story: In 1986, shortly after teen roller derby girl Staci is moved to a small town to salvage her future, a parasitic alien race crash lands in the woods and possesses her high school’s varsity cheerleaders. It’s up to Staci and the town’s bad boy, Dean, and their grandparents to save the school, town and world.
Violinist Blake Pouliot brings his signature vigor to Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in E Minor” as part of an evening of music with Oregon Symphony. Other pieces played will be Brahms’ “Academic Festival Overture” and Zemlinsky’s “The Mermaid.” Concert times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 27 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
The series National Geographic Live returns to the Newmark Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, with “Deadliest Lifesavers,” as Zoltan Takacs, a biomedical specialist, talks about the Earth’s deadliest animal venoms — he collects snake, scorpion, jellyfish and other venoms from around the world and, using genomics, creates combinatorial venom libraries to identify leads for novel medicines.
“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.
“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."