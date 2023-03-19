Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival photo

The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival opens in Woodburn on March 24, and goes through April 30.

 PMG photo: Jason Vondersmith

Hand2Mouth

The theater company Hand2Mouth is doing another site show at its creative home base, the Old Moody Building at Zidell Yards. It’s “Time & Time Again,” a new show through March 25. Says publicity: “Did time really stop when your eyes met the love of your life? Tick tock … is it just me or … tick tock … can you feel that … tick tock. What is time and why does history keep repeating itself?” The show mixes movement, poetry, improvised encounters and synchronized choreography.

