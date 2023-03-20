Sometimes relationships just work out, and the friendship of Merideth Kaye Clark and Jenn Grinels has stood the test of time and distance, working and living together and performing music as the duo known as Siren Songs.
“We’ve known each other our entire adult lives,” Clark said. “We met in the early 2000s in Southern California doing musical theater. I moved to New York to become an actress, she hit the road to pursue a singer-songwriter career, and our paths overlapped on the road.” The rest is history — with some other really cool details, obviously.
“Before this (duo) happened she was always my closest friend, now she is my very best friend,” Grinels said. “This is something that kind of happened. We’ve always enjoyed singing and performing together.
“And, we both ended up in Portland, coincidentally.”
The folk Americana pair have now teamed up for a unique concert series at The Old Church in the next year, “Siren Songs Seasons.” They’ll perform music, including original music made for the event, that pertains to the beginning of each new season (because we are in the Portland-area spoiled by being able to enjoy all four seasons). So, in the time of hope and new beginning in March, it’s “Spring,” and they’ll perform 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, joined in concert by jazz artist Courtney Freed and guitarist Hamody Hindi and singer-songwriter Danni Lee.
(The Siren Songs band includes guitarist Ross Seligman and bassist Will Amend.)
And, in gallery space at The Old Church, there’ll be featured artists who have created art related to the season. For “Spring,” it’s Lisa Mann, who has created an original bandanna design and poster for the concert; she’ll be sharing art as well, as will a jeweler and a candlemaker. A winery, Kramer Vineyards, located in Gaston, lined up as one of many sponsors of the event — and will, obviously, share some of its delights.
The first show that Clark and Grinels performed together in the band’s current iteration was called “Siren Songs of Summer,” and it’s how they created the band name and began marketing itself upon release of its eponymous album in 2020. “We took songs about summer and sunshine,” Grinels said.
“That was first time we thought that we would love to do a four-album set, where each record in the set is based on the season,” she added, “and because we also do covers, we definitely thought that we had to put together a live concert series. Hopefully we’ll do something every year, and make it a tradition.”
They’ll debut a new single called “Spring” for the concert, and, as an example of other songs they plan to play, Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” talks about lots of flowers, colors and celebration with upbeat tones.
Whereas Grinels loves the fall, Clark said, “Spring has always been my favorite season. I always know when I start to smell daphne and see crocuses come up. Those cheery reminders of growth and new beginnings is so special. I always just loved the focus on rebirth and new beginnings, an opportunity to start over, I’ve always felt like it’s a new year to me more than any other time of year. You want to move your body, get out, do things you haven’t been doing.”
More songs and inspiration will come for concerts for summer (June 24), autumn (Sept. 30) and winter (Dec. 2) in the Siren Songs series at The Old Church, 1422 S.W. 11th Ave.
Siren Songs is inspired by the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Indigo Girls and Dolly Parton (who praised their 2020 cover of “Jolene”).
It’s been a fun project for a couple of friends who have been together a lot — or stayed in touch — for two decades.
From Missouri, Clark moved to Portland in 2012 for a relationship — she’s now married to a man she met on tour. Oh, and it wasn’t just any tour. She played a standby for the role of Elphaba, the green witch, in the first national tour of “Wicked,” which subsequently exploded after the 2009 debut. She played the part dozens of times, among her many roles on a national stage.
Ironically, Clark remembers playing Elphaba at the Keller Auditorium and thinking “of all the places on tour, this is the place I could live.” And, likewise, Grinels, who was touring as a singer-songwriter, remembers the same kind of thing when performing in Portland at the Aladdin Theater in a concert with Marc Broussard.
Grinels, originally from Bay Area, California, called the period her “perma-tour,” as she toured for about seven years (and 1,500 concerts) without a real home. At one point she toured with 10,000 Maniacs, as well as opening for Broussard, Christopher Cross and Marc Cohn.
“We were both on tour and it just happened that our cities synched up,” Grinels said. “Very bizarre.”
She added: “But, I started to get a little tired and wanted a home base.”
Clark lived in New York, where Grinels lived with her briefly, and then moved to Portland to be with her future husband (a helmet/goggles designer). Grinels moved to Seattle with her husband, and then they moved to Nashville for a bit of time.
Clark established herself in the Portland theater scene, doing work with Portland Center Stage, as well as Clackamas Repertory Theater and Portland Playhouse. She wrote a play for CoHo Theater. (Last December she played a part in PCS’ “It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play”). And, she continued to do music.
Then Grinels moved to Portland right before the COVID-19 pandemic, with her husband (a leadership consultant) getting a job here, and made an album but had to cancel a tour.
She obviously reconnected with her longtime friend and performed in videos and concerts from home during the pandemic and “dreamed of a world where we could get everything together again — and the ‘Spring’ concert feels like that,” Clark said.
They toured some in Ohio, Michigan and Idaho, and put on a show at The Old Church in fall 2021 and Artichoke Community Music in 2022 “all with the hopes of it growing to something like this,” Clark added, of the Siren Songs season series.
In the Siren Songs band, both sing and Grinels plays guitar and Clark the guitar, banjo, viola, piano and dulcimer, with backup from Seligman and Amend.
They are really happy to be performing together, setting up the seasons songs and series, and are rejoicing how things turned out in life.
“I’ve done a ton of musical projects like this my whole life, and this is one of the projects that has been so easy,” Grinels said. “The path is kind of laid out.”
Interestingly, whereas music has been part of Clark’s life, and she gained some fame from musical theater, she had a different career goal early on, saying:
“I actually went to school for neuroscience.”
For tickets and more, see theoldchurch.org, sirensongsmusic.com/seasons.