The Biamp Portland Jazz Festival turns 20 years old, and for performers and fans it’ll be quite exciting when more than 30 venues fill up with music Feb. 16-25.
Hot acts such as Hiatus Kaiyote and Angelique Kidjo come to the jazz festival with high acclaim and concerts by the likes of Bill Frisell and Storm Large have sold out. Many shows will be selling out soon, including the 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, date at Revolution Hall when two preeminent blues harmonica players take the stage.
Curtis Salgado, Portland and Oregon legend and the inspiration behind “The Blues Brothers,” shares the billing with Charlie Musselwhite, one of the all-time greats.
“I first saw Charlie Musselwhite in 1970 when I was 16 years old,” Salgado said. “My older brother had purchased the ‘Stand Back! Here Comes Charley Musselwhite’ LP, his first record release” — yes it was “Charley” on the album.
“Five years later, I’d be on stage playing either with him or in the same show together,” he added. “We’ve known each other for many, many years, and toured together as well. I learned from listening to his records and, naturally, the other great blues harmonica players as well.
“I’m honored to call him a friend. He is an inspiration and a blues hero to me, and a wonderful human being.”
Both Salgado and Musselwhite are signed with Alligator Records. Salgado has won multiple Blues Music Awards honors and found recent success with “Damage Control.” Musselwhite has won many Grammy Awards and put out nearly 40 albums since the 1960s, including the newest, “Mississippi Son,” which actually focuses on his deep-in-the-Delta guitar playing and storyteller vocals.
Salgado and guitarist Alan Hager will perform a special duo performance, opening for Musselwhite. Chances are, of course, that Salgado and Musselwhite share a song or two. In addition, ticket purchases will get exclusive access to the “Talking Blues” discussion hosted by Grammy-winning historian Ashley Kahn, featuring both Musselwhite and Salgado, who will discuss their history and craft and field questions from audience members.
So, Salgado-Musselwhite on the same night is one of the highlights for newly named Portland Jazz Festival. It used to be called PDX Jazz Festival, but making it “Portland” makes it familiar to people outside the city, said Christopher Doss, executive director.
And, a year after implementing stringent COVID-19 vaccination and masking protocols, the jazz fest has relaxed its requirements, although venues might have restrictions, Doss added.
Of the headliners, Kidjo on Friday, Feb. 17, at Roseland Theater and Hiatus Kaiyote on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall can’t be missed.
Hiatus Kaiyote “have been a huge fixture in Australia for the last decade. They are a band that mixes in a lot of influences — funk, R&B, hip hop, soul. They’re definitely one of the bands that is the new face of what jazz looks like in modern times," Doss said.
Kidjo the singer will be performing her “Remain In Light” album, which is a nod to The Talking Heads.
“Obviously she’s the biggest (jazz) artist in Africa, a multiple Grammy winner,” Doss said. “She hasn’t be in this market in a long time.
“She’s very unique, a combination of world music, jazz, soul and R&B.”
At The Old Church, Feb. 20, it’s James Francies and Kris Davis, a piano show. They’ll play solo sets, and then with each other.
Among the shows already sold out are the Grammy winner Bill Frisell, Storm Large Burlesque Big Band, Ambrose Akinmusire and Gerald Clayton and Thee Sacred Souls. Other shows, such as Dumpstaphunk with Jon Cleary, and the Salgado-Musselwhite show, have low ticket alerts.
The local featured act this year is the George Colligan Trio.
It’s also the first year Portland Jazz Festival will hold shows at Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton. The opening-night Frisell show is there.
The closing night show is Hubert Laws (an NEA Jazz Master) and Brian Jackson at the Newmark Theatre, as well as Mike Phillips at Winningstad Theatre. Other notable performers are NEA Jazz Master Dave Holland and other Grammy winners Marcus Gilmore and Kiefer.
