Described as a “buddy comedy” produced through a “feminist lens,” Kate Hamill’s “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B” puts a modern spin on classic Sir Arthur Conan Doyle stories about the British sleuthing pair, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.
And, “Ms. Holmes” cannot wait to take the stage in the Portland Center Stage show at The Armory.
It won’t be Sherlock Holmes in the personage of a white male British actor or even Robert Downey Jr. But, it will be “Ms. Watson” in the form of a woman, a la Lucy Liu in the CBS contemporary spinoff “Elementary.”
A woman plays Holmes, a woman plays Watson, and it’s a fun adaptation that premiered at Kansas City Repertory last year. It was workshopped in partnership with KCRep as part of JAW New Play Festival in 2021. “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B” begins with previews Jan. 14 with the main run being Jan. 20-Feb. 12.
“I love that Kate Hamill infused this adaptation with her own spirit,” said Ashley Song, who plays Holmes, coming off a part in PCS’ “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” during the holidays and “Rent” before that. “In her own words she ‘cheerfully desecrated’ the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and even though that’s a rather cheeky way to put it, I really feel that it speaks to her desire to discover something new with this version.”
Kimberly Chatterjee makes her PCS debut playing Dr. Joan Watson.
“(Holmes, Watson) were total reinventions of the characters we know so well,” Song said. “Kate remains true to the original texts in many ways, but the Holmes and Watson in our world are so much zanier, sillier, frenetic, dramatic, and at times vulnerable than the versions I’ve encountered in other adaptations. Working with Kim has been such a blast, too, because we both bring a lot of humor and gal pal energy to the piece.”
In addition, Song said, “this version of the play stars two femme actors of mixed Asian descent, which I think is pretty cool. I really hope that for any similarly-identifying young actors in our audiences, this show will be an example of how art can make space for people from all backgrounds. All stories, even well established ones like Sherlock Holmes, should have a place for creative and imaginative people, regardless of their gender identity, race, or ethnicity. It’s been very gratifying to participate in such a unique and fun opportunity.”
Chatterjee agreed: It’s a wonderful, different and modern adaptation, and hopefully people enjoy the take made by Hamill, one of the country’s most-produced playwrights.
“There are some people who say, ‘Whoa, such a drastic change in the story,’” she said. “But women are extremely smart, too (like Holmes and Watson). Women are doctors, too. It makes you realize, when you look at the old Sherlock Holmes stories … there’s no reason this shouldn’t be women, ever. It all fits in, all the different colors. Masculine and feminine are not part of it.”
Portland actors Dana Green and Darius Pierce return to bring detectives, criminals and other favorite characters to life from Conan Doyle’s stories.
Hamill has made famous other such adaptations, including “Sense of Sensibility.”
“Kate Hamill’s brilliant adaptation of the iconic Holmes and Watson duo is deliciously funny,” said PCS Artistic Director Marissa Wolf, who directs the production. “From nun costumes to buckets of blood to jumping onto moving trains, this play contains all the joyful elements of a farce crossed with a cozy mystery — the perfect antidote to brighten a dark winter day.”
The story, characters, lines — they are all complex, as should be expected with the way Conan Doyle wrote Holmes/Watson stories, and the way the likes of Downey Jr. (recent movies), Benedict Cumberbatch (from BBC series) and Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary”) have played Sherlock Holmes, and Jude Law, Martin Freeman and Liu have portrayed Watson roles.
Holmes has to be 15 steps ahead. Watson has to understand clues, not to mention Holmes.
It wasn’t easy preparation and rehearsals, but Song and Chatterjee have enjoyed it.
“I’ve actually avoided revisiting the more popular adaptations and have elected instead to look at older or more obscure film versions like Christopher Lee’s Holmes or even ‘Sherlock Gnomes,’ which, perhaps unsurprisingly, shares a lot of the same irreverent humor we have in this version,” Song said. “I wanted to identify the thread running through all of these different versions that remains authentic to Conan Doyle’s stories.”
Interestingly, she added, “I’ve also found it helpful to watch TV series starring female detectives like ‘Vera’ or ‘Jessica Jones.’”
Chatterjee agreed. “I looked at all of them to get insight into the Sherlock/Watson relationship. But, also like old episodes of ‘House,’ because Dr. House and Dr. Wilson reminded me of Holmes and Watson. Also, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ with the Cristina Yang and Meredith Grey characters; Sandra Oh (Yang) is a caustic genius and she reminded me of the relationship.”
Strong chemistry has been a benefit for Song and Chatterjee.
“It’s been so much fun, the process has been a whirlwind in the best ways,” Chatterjee said. “There are a million pieces and props and physical bits and opening and closing of doors, because it’s such a farce. We’re in the trenches together climbing this challenging mountain. Sherlock is not necessarily known for his bedside manner, and Ashley has done great playing all those colors, and she’s a wonderful person.”
The story:
It’s present-day Baker Street and female roommates Holmes and Watson careen from caper to caper. Eventually, they come face-to-face with a supervillain who seems to have all of the answers. Get ready for a quasi-dysfunctional, “Odd Couple'' comedy that packs in non-stop laughs and hijinks galore.
Well, could the “supervillain” be one Moriarty or facsimile thereof? Chatterjee ain’t sayin’.
Working through the play has been a challenge, Chatterjee reiterated.
“It took a long time, we spent time trying to understand exactly what is happening in each scene and what character thought in each scene,” she said. “There is so much double- and triple-crossing. Sherlock has to be 10 steps ahead, but it’s no fun if he’s figuring it out. There’s a big reveal, surprises and twists.
“I spent a lot of time trying to chart what was actually happening, what people believed was happening, and who knows what was happening. Kate has such wonderful dialogue, it is very much modern-day, but the flavor is like what Sherlock talk is in there.”
Said Song: “The text still retains a lot of classic Holmes-ian phrases that were endemic to Sherlock’s character in the books and short stories. Much of the deductive logic is based on the cases from the Conan Doyle tales, but Kate’s put her own fun twists on them that I think will keep audiences guessing. I’ve found the lines for this script to be particularly difficult to memorize, because Holmes is always 17 steps ahead of everyone else, including myself. And she talks a lot. …
“I’ve always been into puzzles and problem solving, so what fascinated me most was the process of unraveling a case by extrapolating from clues. I still do that with murder mystery stories — I love to try and deduce who the culprit is as early as possible."
For tickets to “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B” are available at pcs.org. There are four preview performances, Jan. 14-19, followed by the regular run Jan. 15-Feb. 9, all shows at 7:30 p.m., at The Armory, 128 N.W. 11th Ave.