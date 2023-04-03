Michael Allen Harrison’s Ten Grands event brings together pianists and singers to perform on stage, including some numbers where 10 people play grand pianos at the same time in a choreographed and intense manner.
The thing is the stage will be changing next year, if only for one year.
Harrison said “we’re pretty sure” that Ten Grands will be moving to Patricia Reser Center for the Performing Arts in Beaverton in 2024, as he cites slow ticket sales for this year’s event at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Mind you, it pains Harrison to move the event out of Portland, even with The Reser being a wonderful new venue.
But, “perception” of danger and mayhem from crime, protests and homeless people has kept people from returning to many events in downtown Portland, and it’s strictly an economic move to give The Reser a try next year for his family-friendly show.
“I’m very enchanted with downtown,” said Harrison, a Portland native who annually puts on Ten Grands and Christmas at The Old Church. “The park blocks are beautiful, in the evening they put up incredible lights, there are beautiful sculptures, plenty of parking and safe parking garages, and streets are pretty darn quiet. It’s the perception.
“The news has kept the perception going that it’s a wasteland and a (bad place). It’s beautiful. It’s really changed. For me, it’s not a problem for me to have a show there, but the perception is such that we’re not selling enough tickets for me to be there. It’s not a venue where we can raise money, I have to move it.”
He added: “All of the sudden people flocking to downtown, I’ll take it back. I put out a questionnaire, and most people don’t think it’s safe to go down there. Most people are concerned about safety, and about the safety of their vehicle. A lot of people don’t think it’s desirable to be there.”
Ten Grands takes place Friday, April 7 (kids show, 9:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.), and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Schnitz. It features Harrison and singer Julianne Johnson, as well as pianists/performers Reece Marshburn, Naomi LaViolette, David Saffert, Jimmie Herrod, 10-year-old Gavin Nan, Tom Grant, Andrea Johnson, William Chapman Nyaho, Colleen Adent, Matthieu Galizia and Mac and Hailey Potts.
It benefits Harrison’s Play It Forward nonprofit, which funds music education programs and instruments for young musicians.
Grant is a longtime Portland pianist. Herrod is the star singer of Pink Martini, and a pianist who appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” Saffert is the performer who plays Liberace in a popular Portland show. Mac and Hailey Potts are, like others, veterans of Ten Grands.
And, then you have the rookies, such as LaViolette and Marshburn.
A Sunset High School graduate, LaViolette has long been a Portland singer/songwriter and has played as accompanist for Oregon Repertory Singers for years, as well as played clubs and venues. She’s also part of Oregon Symphony’s Lullaby Project, which pairs songwriters with families experiencing homelessness, and helps parents write lullabies for their children.
“We’re right in the midst of this year’s new batch of lullabies,” she said. LaViolette and Marshburn are both Lullaby Project arrangers.
It’s her first time participating in Ten Grands. She has known Harrison for years. LaViolette looks forward to sharing the stage with nine other players, as well as performing with Oregon Repertory Singers members on “The Runner” by Josh Rist. (Each pianist plays on their own, in groups and as part of the 10-piano ensemble.)
“I have actually performed on the Schnitz stage before, in intense environments, but not with nine others,” she said. “Michael sent me music and MP3 recordings, and we show up ready to go and prepared and it comes together pretty easily.”
Indeed, there is only one day of rehearsal. No problem, said Marshburn.
“Everybody is an excellent reader (of music),” he said. “The pieces are highly rhythmic, and as long as we get going on the same tempo together, we should be able to come out at the same time.”
Marshburn will be teaming with his wife, Marianna Thielen, on “Buona Sera” by Louis Prima. The Portland performing couple goes by The Bylines while playing lounges, wine bars, restaurants and jazz clubs.
He enjoys the concept behind Ten Grands.
“As a piano player we don’t have an opportunity to work together (with others), and don’t have time to see (others) play, we’re busy,” Marshburn said. “It’s a great opportunity to work artistically together.”
