The 2023 Ford Maverick is a compact pickup truck built on the same underlying chassis as the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport small SUVs. Instead of the traditional ladder frame with a separately mounted body and bed, the Maverick is built on a stamped Unibody platform, designed primarily as a front-drive vehicle with all-wheel-drive capability. Under the hood, buyers can choose from a turbocharged gas engine or a fuel-efficient hybrid.
Those are important distinctions, but the real winning factor for the Maverick is its convenient compact size and its starting price of $22,195 before fees for the 2023 model. The Maverick fills the need for an affordable truck, right-sized for urban use and parking. The entry-level price is appealing to buyers of all ages and locations.
The Maverick is available only as a crew cab, with a short bed. That’s what sells because that format is more useful than a single cab with a longer bed. You can keep things locked up warm and dry in the cabin and carry passengers when you need to. The 54-inch bed is long enough to carry a good payload, especially if you use the tailgate to extend the bed to 78 inches.
Ford scored big with the Maverick’s interior by keeping it simple, with just the features you really need. There’s an 8-inch infotainment screen and a basic climate control setup, with a couple important modern extras like available wireless device charging.
As mentioned, the Maverick gives you two attractive powertrain choices. The low-cost entry model comes with a 2.5-liter hybrid engine with a continuously variable transmission and front-wheel drive. That package is good for 191 total system horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque, but the real news is 42 mpg in the city and 33 on the highway. For eco- and price-conscious buyers, that’s a big win.
Our test truck was equipped with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine and front-wheel drive, but if you want all-wheel drive, it’s available with this engine. This comes with a more traditional 8-speed automatic transmission and your choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive. You’ll surely enjoy the 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. This driveline returns 22-23 mpg in the city and 29-30 mpg on the highway. That’s still better fuel economy than the midsize Ford Ranger, by the way.
Because the curb weights of both Maverick variants are about the same, towing is rated at 2,000 pounds with either driveline, though you can boost that to 4,000 pounds with the EcoBoost engine and an available tow package. The Maverick’s payload is 1,500 pounds no matter how you configure it.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rated the 2022 Maverick with five stars for overall frontal and side crashes, and four stars for rollover safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Maverick generally good ratings, with the headlights rated as “Acceptable” and a demerit for not having a seat belt reminder.
Ford provides a basic safety suite to every Maverick, but the Co-Pilot 360 package that implements adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, blind spot monitoring and more costs just $650, and that’s well worth buying.
On the road, the Maverick drives like a nimble, quick mini-truck, but gives you all the comfort of a modern vehicle. One big factor in the ride and handling quality is the Maverick’s independent rear suspension. If you’re used to bouncing over bumps in a traditional truck, you’ll find the Maverick rides more like the SUV on which it’s based.
If you’ve ever owned a mini-truck from the 1970s or 1980s, you’ll find the Maverick familiar, but greatly improved. For the money, it’s hard to find a better deal on a more useful vehicle.