Portland has lost a legend, and one of its greatest ambassadors.
Walter Cole, otherwise known as the famous drag queen Darcelle, has died on Thursday.
He was 92. Cole entered the hospital on Sunday, March 19. His good friend Donald Horn confirmed Cole's passing on Thursday. Cole's family posted a note on Darcelle's Facebook page, saying a memorial service will be held at a later date and the show goes on at his famous club, Darcelle XV Showplace.
Portland born and raised, Cole came out and established Darcelle XV Showplace in the 1960s, at a time when gay men and lesbian women hid behind closed doors in social settings together, and he went on to become the legendary Darcelle, the fun-loving, quick-witted, personable female impersonator who set the record as the oldest working drag queen in the world.
Born in 1930, Cole became synonymous with Portland as Darcelle. And, Cole was a Portlander through and through. He often was asked why he never left Portland, except for a stint in the U.S. Army. It was his home, Cole said.
People would often say that visitors couldn’t have experienced Portland without taking in Darcelle’s show, and visiting Powell’s Books and Voodoo Doughnut.
And, mind you, Walter or Mr. Cole suited him fine, but he gladly went by Darcelle even while wearing a T-shirt and shorts, sporting thinning gray hair and lounging around his lavishly decorated Northeast Portland home. Whether it's calling the plumber or entertaining the scores of people at his Old Town business, Darcelle XV Showplace at 208 N.W. Third Ave., it's Darcelle by name, honey.
"I do mind if you're calling me Walter, sarcastically, and I'm in drag," he says.
Both Darcelle XV Showplace and his historic home are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
His home was listed as the Elmer and Linnie Miller House, 89 N.E. Thompson St., which Cole lived in for several years. It was built in 1896.
“It’s been around longer than you and me together,” Cole said. “It’s beautiful and we’ve kept it what it was (in the past). It took a little bit of work (for the register listing), but they got it done.”
His/her history
Cole had a fascinating life, and is a part of Portland history — the old days — going away.
Cole's mother died at an early age and he had a bittersweet relationship with his father, Richard. His Aunt Lil helped raise him.
Cole grew up in Linnton and when it became time to choose a high school to attend, he went in one direction and many of his classmates the other.
Boys teased Cole, calling him "sissy-boy" and other names. He didn't like it.
"I wasn't fond of my class at Linnton and I was not about to follow them to St. Johns and Roosevelt," Cole said. "And, it would have taken two buses to get there and back, anyway.
"I chose Lincoln. It was more metropolitan, urban, social."
Indeed, before there was Lincoln High School at Southwest 16th Avenue and Salmon Street, and a huge new Lincoln High under construction on the same block, there was Lincoln in the South Park Blocks in downtown Portland. It's at the location that holds Lincoln Hall now, 1620 S.W. Park Ave. on the Portland State University campus, and even today Cole remembers it well.
It "felt like a palace to me; still does," he said.
Cole, Lincoln High class of 1950, would later be more well-known as one of Portland's most famous citizens — Darcelle the drag queen.
Back in the 1940s, Cole was just one of the guys growing up in Portland. He would take the trolley to eat and watch movies with his mother. He worked at a local skating rink, blowing the whistle for skaters to change direction and doing other duties for $1 a day.
"I was the last one picked for football (at recess), but I could play jacks better than anyone, and I liked hopscotch," Cole said. "We had a radio at the time, and we'd listen all the time. I'd hurry home to hear 'Lone Ranger' and hear the horse. Your imagination took over."
He attended Lincoln, starting in 1946, and liked art and history, doing "OK in school. I enjoyed school." He was part of Pi Eps Club for biology, the movie finance committee, the skating club and the Rail Splitters for promotions. He enjoyed watching basketball and football games. While in high school, he worked a job as a page at Multnomah Athletic Club. He had a girlfriend, Jeanette Rossini, who later became his wife.
Cole and Jeanette would go to dances and proms.
"We had a group," Cole said, of his Lincoln friends. "We weren't (rich) 'hill people.' During recess or lunch we'd go to the drugstore and smoke — Camels, no filter in those days.
"The pressure was off from being called names. It felt like more of a college atmosphere."
The building became 450-foot Lincoln Performance Hall. It's where "Darcelle: That's No Lady" musical was held a few years ago.
Cole recalls his 1950 graduation.
"I had a brand-new suit, bought it myself," he said.
At the time, Cole had no future plans.
"We didn't have money to go to college," he said. "If you don't have money to go to college, you get married."
So, he got married in May 1951 and then joined the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. After basic training at Camp San Luis Obispo, California, Cole was assigned to Italy.
He wasn't asked to "play soldier for one day," to his relief. In the military, he performed in theater.
Once discharged, Cole returned to Portland, owning a coffee shop in downtown and working for Fred Meyer before buying the tavern that later became Darcelle XV Showplace (the XV signifying his standing as the 15th empress of the gay entity Imperial Sovereign Rose Court).
Another life
Things got complicated. Even after fathering children with Jeanette, Cole admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, "coming out of the closet," and falling in love with the man who helped him launch the Darcelle persona, Roxy Neuhardt.
They would spend the next nearly 50 years together as partners, entertaining the masses at the venue that once labeled the performers as "Outrageous Male Actresses" and living together unbridled.
That was until Oct. 21, 2017. Getting into their car to go to the club, Neuhardt sat in the passenger seat, and Cole walked around and entered the driver's seat.
"He took two gasps and he was gone," Cole says. Neuhardt, who had a pacemaker and had undergone surgery at one point, had heart failure. "I went over to the hospital, but I knew he was dead. They didn't have to tell me this."
Neuhardt was 82. Cole sat and talked with Neuhardt and kept his sense of humor. "I said, 'If you go to heaven, save me a place. If you go to hell, never mind.' The nurses were laughing. I was smiling. That's how we talked to each other."
Cole's life became "empty.” But, “I'm not really alone,” he said in 2018. “I have hundreds of friends, and our family gets together a lot.”
Indeed, Cole remained legally married to his wife through the years. From the marriage, the couple had a son and a daughter, and Cole had two grand-daughters and one great-grand-daughter. His son, Walter Jr., manages and works the bar at Darcelle XV Showplace, and lives next door. It's a father-son relationship that went through turbulent times when the parents split up in the 1960s, and Roxy and Walter Sr. became an item.
Through the personal trauma and public adulation, Cole remained humble. He went to work every day as Darcelle. He influenced minds in the journey of the LGBTQ community members and had been a beacon for people seeking a realized life for themselves or loved ones.
"I'm very proud of that," he said. "It's gotta be done. You don't think that somebody will give you applause. You can't take any of that for granted."
Interestingly, Cole not once wanted to bring Darcelle to other parts of the country to perform. He remembered giving an impromptu performance on a Yangtze River tour boat once, using the silver part of a chewing gum wrapper to make his flashy eyebrows.
"I did my jokes and (the Chinese) didn't know what I was saying. The tourists were all French, German and American; they understood me," he says.
Last year, he performed in London and met the oldest performing female impersonator in the United Kingdom.
Portland has always been home. Period.
"I like seeing other parts of the world, but there's nothing like your home," he says.
Always entertaining
Thousands upon thousands of people visited the showplace and watched Darcelle throughout the years. Men, women, gay, lesbian, straight, transgender — they all enjoyed the Darcelle shows.
It wasn't until 1975 that the "mainstream" public started attending the Darcelle shows, thanks to a flattering Willamette Week article.
Cole earned much respect, and it was only an occasional cat-caller at his shows that perturbed him. Then again, it was the cat-caller who would have paid a $20 cover charge — Cole's money now — and "I have a microphone, and I've heard everything anybody has to say, and the audience is behind me and not him (or her)."
To the contrary, Cole felt complete acceptance as a drag queen and as a gay man — and an ambassador of his hometown of Portland. "It didn't become an obsession or drive that I wanted to be a woman or wear women's underwear, which I don't, anyway," he said. "I was an entertainer."
There was the aforementioned play done in his honor. Cole’s good friend, Donald Horn, wrote one of the biographies of Cole/Darcelle.
Cole was not a pretentious person, and he loved the Darcelle persona. It brought people joy, and it brought him joy.
He added: "I'm thankful that I'm happy, but you can't dwell on it, or you become an ass that you wouldn't want to be around."
Fully mainstream, standing alongside mayors and governors, a respected business owner in Old Town — it wasn’t easy with the area's history of drunks, drug users and homeless — Cole still longed for the old days later in life. Maybe it was because he misses Roxy and youth.
"I love the fact that everybody in the world joins us now," he said. "But it was more interesting when it was more of a mystery.
"When the Willamette Week article came out, the curiosity was there and they came in. If you told me, 'OK, I know what's going to happen to you, this and this and this, and people will know you all over the world and want you,' I would've said that's BS. Did I have a five-year plan or a two-year plan? No, it's a six-minute plan."
Every day meant a new audience. The lights go on, and Darcelle arrived on stage.
"I have never once said, 'I don't want to go to work tonight,'" Cole said.
Things got tough during the COVID-19 pandemic, and amidst an upswing in homeless, protests and crime in Old Town, which deterred people from going downtown. Cole used to say that Old Town has always had troubles, but it got really bad in recent years.
At one point he worried that Darcelle XV Showplace, which suffered closures and losses like all businesses in 2020 and ’21, might have to shut down. He quickly backtracked, saying the club would never close. But, it was an example of his frustration with the area. At the time, Cole also had slowed down, and orchestrated his show from a chair.
“I have to have people come in the door to survive. Trust me, there won’t be anything left of small businesses down here — or large businesses,” he said then.
But, the showplace, like Cole, got through it.
So, what becomes of Darcelle XV Showplace?
A successor to Darcelle hadn't even entered Cole's mind. As long as he moved well and said all the funny things — "I can still remember what I'm supposed to say 90 percent of the time," he said in recent years — and sang songs that made people happy, it was show on.
Cole kept busy until the end, because it’s what he knew how to do. During the pandemic, he said:
“What’s too much to handle is that I don’t have a purpose. It drives me crazy, it’s why I would never retire. You have to have a purpose. When it’s 4 o’clock, it was time to go to work.”