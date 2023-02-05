'Ain't Too Proud' Broadway photo

Harrell Holmes Jr. (second from right) said it's a dream come true to play a part in "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations," staging at Keller Auditorium. Only 30, he's been a fan of the famed Motown group since his childhood.

 Courtesy Photo: Emilio Madrid/Broadway In Portland

Harrell Holmes Jr. was born in early 1990s, but he can appreciate the music that came out of Motown in the 1960s and ’70s — especially from The Temptations.

“I’m originally from (Saginaw) Michigan, and the Motown sound was a huge part of my upbringing,” Holmes said. “Watching The Temptations (TV) mini-series, singing along to their VHS, I fell in love with The Temptations. For my third-grade talent show, I did them.

Tags

Reporter

“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered. “We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them. “Thank you for reading.”

Recommended for you