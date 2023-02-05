Harrell Holmes Jr. (second from right) said it's a dream come true to play a part in "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations," staging at Keller Auditorium. Only 30, he's been a fan of the famed Motown group since his childhood.
Courtesy Photo: Emilio Madrid/Broadway In Portland
Harrell Holmes Jr. was born in early 1990s, but he can appreciate the music that came out of Motown in the 1960s and ’70s — especially from The Temptations.
“I’m originally from (Saginaw) Michigan, and the Motown sound was a huge part of my upbringing,” Holmes said. “Watching The Temptations (TV) mini-series, singing along to their VHS, I fell in love with The Temptations. For my third-grade talent show, I did them.
“I never thought I’d actually be doing it (in a big stage show). It’s a dream come true for me. To sing it every night, it’s incredible.”
Actually, Holmes and his fellow cast members are singing and acting in “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” the Broadway in Portland production that stages at Keller Auditorium Feb. 7-12.
It’s a new Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and smooth harmonies, they produced such hits as “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”
Holmes, 30, plays Melvin Franklin, who was the bass of the group. “You can always hear Melvin’s voice,” he said. “He was one of the first people to join the group and the last to stay until his death (1995). He was a Temptation for more than 40 years. He was best friends with Otis (Williams, the last living member), and really the backbone of the group.”
Holmes has met with Williams, as well as former Temptations manager Shelly Berger.
“As far as male groups, it wasn’t only the music, but their dancing while singing, suits and looks,” Holmes said. “It influenced a lot of groups — Boyz II Men, New Edition, even the Jackson 5.”
As far as audience, it’s not only Baby Boomers. “We look into the crowd and see people ages 10 years to 80, and they all know ‘My Girl,’” Holmes added.
Holmes has some favorites to sing, including “My Girl.” He also loves to sing “I Can’t Get Next to You,” which “gets to highlight all the Temptations, we all have a lead in it, and it was at the height of their career (1969).”
On “My Girl,” he said: “It’s such a popular song, you hear it at weddings … it’s one of those songs that will last till the end of time.”
As far as “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” he added: “The Temps hated the song when recording, with a four-minute introduction, all that music. ‘What is this?’ Norman Whitfield was the mastermind behind it.”
The Temptations had 42 top-10 hits and 14 No. 1s, and Billboard magazine named them the greatest R&B group of all time in 2017.
A live orchestra accompanies the actors/singers in “Ain’t Too Proud,” but all them have lines, too.
Fellow members of the cast are Jalen Harris (Eddie Kendricks), E. Clayton Cornelious (Paul Williams), Michael Andreaus (Otis Williams) and Elijah Ahmad Lewis (David Ruffin). They’ll be touring through early 2024.
As for Holmes, he has researched The Temptations since he was a kid. “YouTube is great, you can look up a lot of interviews and watch (old) live performances, see how (Franklin) performs and his energy.”
The musical was written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Des McAnuff. “Ain’t Too Proud” won a Tony Award for best choreography, by Sergio Trujillo.
“The Temps were known for their smooth moves,” Holmes said.
