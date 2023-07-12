Goslings at Portland's Waterfront Park

On a recent July morning, a goose watched over her goslings as they drank from a puddle beneath a Benson Bubbler at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

 PMG Photo: Joseph Gallivan

Life is returning to downtown Portland in July 2023, including leisure seekers and office workers, who can witness what never went away: the wildlife.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.