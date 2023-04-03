Gary Norman (left) and James Sharinghousen are two of the 13 actors in "The Inheritance," a gay culture reimagining story by Matthew Lopez of "Howards End" being staged by Triangle Productions in two parts.
A Portland theater company will stage the reimagining of the E.M. Forster novel “Howards End,” and the director couldn’t be more proud to be in charge of Matthew Lopez’s “The Inheritance,” the 2021 Tony Awards winner for Best Play.
“It’s intense, and it’s a beast to put together,” director Andres Alcala said of “The Inheritance,” which Triangle Productions puts on in two parts, April 6-17 and June 1-17 at The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza. It has to be two parts, or it’d be a six-hour play.
Whereas “Howards End,” a book first published in 1910, followed three families amid social conventions, codes of conduct and relationships in turn-of-the-century England, “The Inheritance” follows gay men in the post-AIDS world, and it’s performed by 13 gay men.
The story, via Triangle Productions:
Decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic, it tells the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America. Eric Glass is a political activist engaged to his writer boyfriend, Toby Darling. When two strangers enter their lives — an older man and a younger one — their future suddenly becomes uncertain as they begin to chart divergent paths. It’s an epic examination of survival, healing, class divide, and what it means to call a place home.
“For me, when I first read it, it’s the most beautiful retelling of our gay sensibilities, culture, relationships, heartbreaks and compassion,” Alcala said.
It’s set in current times, but looking back, Walter Poole (played by Gary Norman) joins his conservative millionaire partner/lover Henry Wilcox (Gary Wayne Cash) in getting away from New York City to upstate New York during the AIDS epidemic. Henry decides to travel again, and Walter moves back to the city, where he encounters a homeless friend who has AIDS.
Walter takes the friend back to upstate New York and sets up hospice for him. He’s prompted to continue the work, and spends his years caring for people, which causes a rift with Henry.
In current times, a secretively ailing Walter wants to leave his house to Eric Glass (James Sharinghousen), “because he’s a similar soul, and he’ll continue that kind of work to help people,” Norman said. “But Henry and his sons don’t want to give him the house.”
In part two, Henry and Eric become friendly, and Eric eventually receives the house.
“‘The Inheritance is about inheriting values and core beliefs from ancestors, mentors, teachers — older people who have those values,” Alcala said. “There are a lot of layers to these relationships happening on stage.
“There are different themes brought in. You start questioning what responsibilities there are now in the gay community,” as well as the changes in our society — rights, marriages, LGBTQ issues, drag shows.
In the play, there’ll be action on a stage, surrounded by a kind of Greek chorus of commentators (the actors off stage).
For Norman, “it’s a fairly personal story. All the characters are gay and it deals with the AIDS epidemic (discussion). I’m gay and I lived through the epidemic.” In addition, Norman said he has been battling cancer with surgeries and treatments and “I have a lot in common with this (Poole) character.”
Norman said it’s also an educational production, because “I would say more than half the cast wasn’t alive for (AIDS epidemic). There’s only three of us over the age of 40. It’s good for them, and hopefully their friends, who I presume are around the same ages, will come and learn. You gotta learn from your past.”
“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.
“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."