"The Inheritance" by Triangle Productions

Gary Norman (left) and James Sharinghousen are two of the 13 actors in "The Inheritance," a gay culture reimagining story by Matthew Lopez of "Howards End" being staged by Triangle Productions in two parts.

 Courtesy Photo: David Kinder/Kinderpics

A Portland theater company will stage the reimagining of the E.M. Forster novel “Howards End,” and the director couldn’t be more proud to be in charge of Matthew Lopez’s “The Inheritance,” the 2021 Tony Awards winner for Best Play.

“It’s intense, and it’s a beast to put together,” director Andres Alcala said of “The Inheritance,” which Triangle Productions puts on in two parts, April 6-17 and June 1-17 at The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza. It has to be two parts, or it’d be a six-hour play.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.

“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."

Recommended for you