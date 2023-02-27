Like all stars in the Monster Jam truck series, Tristan England meets with a lot of fans, and the curious folks always ask him a similar question:
“What’s it like driving a monster truck?”
The 26-year-old from Paris, Texas has a simple answer: “You’re either going to have a rider or a driver.” In other words, you drive the truck, or the truck overwhelms you, the rider, and something could end up breaking on the massive machine.
“Typically anybody can drive one of these trucks, but it takes a veteran to pilot one of these,” said England, as the Monster Jam series prepared for its three-day, four-show stay at Moda Center, March 3-5.
“You want to do no damage, put on a good event and load it on the trailer at the end of night, while having the ‘wow’ factor. To excel at that level, it’s hard to do. This is my eighth year driving. I think I got it figured out.”
England pilots the unique Earth Shaker truck and leads in points in the Monster Jam Arena Tour West standings, while facing off against the likes of Krysten Anderson in Grave Digger and Elvis Lainez in El Toro Loco. Eight trucks and drivers are entered in the Portland show, and they go through skill tests (donuts, two-wheel and freestyle) and a timed race for points.
No longer do the 12,000-pound, 1,500-horsepower monster trucks run over derelict vehicles in Monster Jam; in 2018, the series switched to dirt courses with ramps and more.
England, in fact, does a unique move in Earth Shaker, which doesn’t look like other monster trucks. It looks like a dump truck, fit with massive tires. “It’s kind of like I get to play with a Tonka truck my whole life,” England said, about driving it. (He has also piloted Megalodon, a rig with cool shark teeth.)
In Earth Shaker, coming off a ramp, England can leverage the truck to where it ends up on its nose. He calls it the “moon walk” and jokes about listening to Michael Jackson while doing it. He has tallied 138 successful attempts at doing the “moon walk” in 140 tries.
“We’re one of the smoothest at two-wheel competition (with ‘moon walk’) and I try to be perfect,” he said.
England grew up in motorsports, having competed in motocross, quads and dirt track racers, before taking on monster trucks. His father, Shane England, got into monster trucks with his own truck, Big Kahuna (his nickname), and he still races in Monster Jam. So, it’s been a family affair.
England, who has a 3-year-old son (Crash), has been a leading driver for the Feld Entertainment roster. He has won West and East championships and competed at Monster Jam World Finals. He has raced at Moda Center before, and considers “Rip City” one of his favorite places on tour.
Competition on the Monster Jam tour remains fierce, he added.
“It’s more intuitive. There is more action. Bigger jumps,” England said. “We have more drivers that are veterans that are coming back. It’ll be more excitement.”
For tickets and more: rosequarter.com.