Unidentifed Flying Objects (UFOs), aliens, abductions and cute pet costumes will be the talk of the town in McMinnville.
How fun is the UFO Festival, now in its 23rd year? It’ll be Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, based at the McMenamins Hotel Oregon in McMinnville.
There’ll be guest speakers — a highlight for the hardcore enthusiasts.
And, most importantly for the casual fans, the UFO Festival parade returns after a three-year COVID-19 pandemic pause, 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The parade is where people walk, dressed up in their alien-themed costumes, and it’s a hoot. Should be interesting to see the different, creative costumes, being that four years have passed since people dressed up as aliens.
The costume contest, for pets and humans, takes place before the parade at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Hotel Oregon, and a second contest will be after the parade in the nearby Granary District.
The Landing Party kicks off the weekend with a glow-in-the-dark light party, food, beverages, live music, UFO merchandise and more, 4 p.m. Friday at Hotel Oregon.
The speaker lineup at McMinnville Community Center:
Sev Tok, “Are Aliens Our Galactic Saviors?,” 3 p.m. Friday. She’ll share ET messages from her personal ET contact and experiences.
Earl Grey Anderson, “The Phenomenon of Experiencers,” 7 p.m. Friday. He has investigated more than 900 UFO reports and specializes in “experiencer/High Strangeness cases.”
Cheryl and Linda Costa, “A New Approach to Ufology: Measuring the Scale of the Phenomena,” 9:30 a.m. Saturday. There have been tens of thousands of UFO sightings in the past 20 years, and they’ll measure the scale of UFO phenomena and “share the astounding UFO truths they discovered about the U.S., with a focus on Oregon.”
Jennifer Stein and Travis Walton, “Surviving Alien Abduction,” 1 p.m. Saturday. Stein made a documentary about Walton, who said he was abducted by a flying saucer in 1975 in the mountains of Arizona (with six of his co-workers as witnesses, publicity says). They are the speakers perhaps with the biggest “buzz” surrounding them, said Renee Rank Ignacio, McMenamins director of marketing.
An estimated 10,000 people attended the Saturday happenings, pre-COVID, Ignacio said. About 600 people buy tickets to watch and listen to speakers.
“Whether you’re a believer or a skeptic, whether you’re there for fun or something serious, it’s a festival for anyone,” she said.
