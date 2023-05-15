Generations have passed, people have come and gone, and the history and legacy of the Vanport Flood remains.

It was 75 years ago that a Columbia River flood destroyed the community of Vanport, then Oregon’s second-largest city located in North Portland (near Delta Park) and a World War II federal housing project for wartime workers and families. For the past several years, the Vanport Mosaic Festival and “story midwife” (aka co-founder and co-director) Laura Lo Forti have been holding a “commemoration” of the Vanport Flood, and it happens to be a milestone year in 2023, May 18-29.

Tags

Reporter

“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.

“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."

Recommended for you