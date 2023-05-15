Generations have passed, people have come and gone, and the history and legacy of the Vanport Flood remains.
It was 75 years ago that a Columbia River flood destroyed the community of Vanport, then Oregon’s second-largest city located in North Portland (near Delta Park) and a World War II federal housing project for wartime workers and families. For the past several years, the Vanport Mosaic Festival and “story midwife” (aka co-founder and co-director) Laura Lo Forti have been holding a “commemoration” of the Vanport Flood, and it happens to be a milestone year in 2023, May 18-29.
There’ll be events aplenty, including a survivor/ancestor private reunion.
“We commemorate, not celebrate,” Lo Forti said. Survivors and ancestors reflect on the natural event that changed lives, she added, and prefer to remember Vanport the community and its people.
“The flood wasn’t a positive thing in their life,” Lo Forti said. “We love remembering Vanport before the flood. When you hear their memories of what they built and what they lost, then you understand after 75 years it’s important to reflect and honor the community.”
After a two-year COVID-19 pandemic pause, elders gathered last year at the Vanport Building on the Portland State University campus for a private reunion. It’ll happen again this year, Friday, May 20. Lo Forti has been busy recording stories and digitizing them, building a “living archive,” through the Vanport Mosaic project.
“We’re expecting about 50 to 80 people at the luncheon,” she said. “Some are descendants. We send out invitations and then learn about some of them passing. But, their children want to come. It’s bittersweet.”
It’s very important to record the history.
“We have over 60 oral histories,” Lo Forti said. “ It’s the largest collection of memories about the flood and life in Vanport and aftermath of the flood.
“It’s vital. I do believe our survival as a community depends on preserving and gathering stories. They have lessons that apply to our current crises. Not because it’s a tragedy or story of resiliency, complexity and interest, but every one of the stories and lessons they share through the stories are gifts for our survival. It’s how our community survives the ‘worst’ things — flood, racism, oppression, disinvestment, displacement.”
Vanport Mosaic Festival includes exhibits, performances, documentary screenings, oral history recordings, tours of the Vanport area and more.
The kickoff event will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Vanport Building. It’s open to the public.
There’ll be screenings of “Lost City, Living Memories: Vanport Through The Voices of Its Residents,” a selection of short documentaries, 6 to 8 p.m. May 25 at Historic Alberta House.
Visitors will be welcome to attend the day of remembrance and memory activism and tour, noon to 4 p.m. May 27, at Expo Center, Hall A.
