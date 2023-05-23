The name “Cross Country” sounds like something that should be slapped on a large SUV with a heavy-duty off-road package that can also carry a family from coast to coast in comfort. Instead, that is what Volvo calls its V60 station wagon. But make no mistake — the all-wheel-drive equipped 2023 V60 CC is both off-road capable and a very pleasant long-distance driver, without being unwieldy.
In fact, the refreshed version of the five-passenger 2023 Volvo V60 Cross Country is closer to a sport wagon than anything else. The eight inches of ground clearance helps on gravel roads and mild country trails. But the sophisticated turbocharged and inter-cooled 2.0-liter mild hybrid engine delivers spirited performance, making day-to-day driving a joy instead of a chore.
The interior is also among the best designed in the world, with the latest versions of Volvo’s renowned seat designed providing both support for tight cornering and comfort for long trips. The traditional Scandinavian less-is-more dash is refreshingly clean but easy to use, with an intuitive mix of physical and electronic controls.
Volvo pioneered — or at least popularized — the concept of the sport wagon in the 1960s with the wagon version of its iconic P1800 sports car. Most people first saw that car on The Saint, the British TV series starring a young Roger Moore as Simon Templar. Although rare, I remember seeing the wagon version in person as a teenager and immediately wanting it. Personally, I thought the extended roofline and rear hatch looked even cooler than the coupe version.
I live in a part of Portland where Volvos have always been popular. There are three specialty shops within a couple miles of each other. Older models are parked in driveways and along the curbs, mostly the classic boxy sedans and wagon from the 1970s. I parked next to a previous generation wagon when I went shopping, and noted the transition to the more sleek styling and replacement of the center dash stack with the modern display screen.
But the basics are still the same: form follows function, passenger comfort comes first, advanced safety features above all else. Newer Volvos have more advanced technologies, of course, including the B5 engine in my tester which was a turbocharged 2.0-liter mild hybrid four that produced a 247 horsepower and 258 foot-pounds of torque, delivered to all four wheels through a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.
At least half the Volvos in my neighborhood are wagons, which shows their owners appreciate the practical of the additional cargo space behind the rear seats. The older ones can’t be nearly as much fun to drive as the 2023 V6 CC, however, which reflects Volvo’s decision to become a genuine luxury brand with a performance edge.
Although Volvo dropped the non-CC version of the V60 wagon in 2023, it is still available in two version — the one I tested and a new higher-performance plug-in hybrid Polestar Engineered version. It can go up to 40 miles on electricity alone and is rated at a whopping 455 horsepower and 523 foot-pounds of torque. That sounds like a lot of fun, although I haven’t had a chance to test one yet. At the same time, it starts at around $71,000, which is about $17,000 more than the base version of my test vehicle.
Volvo has committed to electrifying its fleet in coming years, which may mean even the mild hybrid version of the V60 B5 AWD Cross Country may not available much longer. In that case, anyone interested in a reasonably-priced luxury sport wagon capable of moderate off-roading should check out the 2023 Volvo V60 B5 AWD Cross Country as soon as possible.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”