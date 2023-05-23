The name “Cross Country” sounds like something that should be slapped on a large SUV with a heavy-duty off-road package that can also carry a family from coast to coast in comfort. Instead, that is what Volvo calls its V60 station wagon. But make no mistake — the all-wheel-drive equipped 2023 V60 CC is both off-road capable and a very pleasant long-distance driver, without being unwieldy.

In fact, the refreshed version of the five-passenger 2023 Volvo V60 Cross Country is closer to a sport wagon than anything else. The eight inches of ground clearance helps on gravel roads and mild country trails. But the sophisticated turbocharged and inter-cooled 2.0-liter mild hybrid engine delivers spirited performance, making day-to-day driving a joy instead of a chore.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you