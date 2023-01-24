Literary Arts has announced Oregon Book Awards finalists: 34 Oregonians in seven genres, judged from a total of 202 submitted titles.
The 2023 Oregon Book Awards Ceremony will be held Monday, April 3 at The Armory, hosted by Luke Burbank.
The finalists are:
Ken Kesey Award for Fiction
Sindya Bhanoo, Corvallis, “Seeking Fortune Elsewhere: Stories” (Catapult)
Cai Emmons, Eugene, “Sinking Islands” (Red Hen Press)
Emme Lund, Portland, “The Boy with a Bird in His Chest” (Atria Books)
Jon Raymond, Portland, “Denial” (Simon & Schuster)
Lidia Yuknavitch, Otis, “Thrust” (Riverhead Books)
Stafford/Hall Award for Poetry
Matthew Dickman, Portland, “Husbandry” (W. W. Norton & Co.)
Michele Glazer, Portland, “fretwork” (University of Iowa Press)
Janice Lee, Portland, “Separation Anxiety” (CLASH Books)
Amy Miller, Ashland, “Astronauts” (Beloit Poetry Journal)
Eric Tran, Portland, “Mouth, Sugar, and Smoke” (Diode Editions)
Frances Fuller Victor Award for General Nonfiction
Anita Hannig, Portland, “The Day I Die: The Untold Story of Assisted Dying in America” (Sourcebooks)
Lauren Kessler, Eugene, “Free: Two Years, Six Lives, and the Long Journey Home” (Sourcebooks)
Leah Sottile, Portland, “When the Moon Turns to Blood” (Twelve Books)
Deb Vanasse, Warrenton, “Roar of the Sea: Treachery, Obsession, and Alaska’s Most Valuable Wildlife” (West Margin Press)
David H. Wilson Jr., Portland, “Northern Paiutes of the Malheur: High Desert Reckoning in Oregon Country” (University of Nebraska Press)
Sarah Winnemucca Award for Creative Nonfiction
Laurie Easter, Williams, “All the Leavings” (OSU Press)
Garrett Hongo, Eugene, “The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo” (Pantheon)
Lora Lafayette, Portland, “Possums Run Amok: A True Tale Told Slant” (Mercuria Press)
Casey Parks, Portland, “Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery” (Alfred A. Knopf)
Ann Stinson, Portland, “The Ground at My Feet: Sustaining a Family and a Forest” (OSU Press)
Leslie Bradshaw Award for Middle Grade & Young Adult Literature
Waka T. Brown, West Linn, “Dream, Annie, Dream” (HarperCollins/Quill Tree Books)
Jonathan Case, Silverton, “Little Monarchs” (Holiday House Publishing)
Susan Hill Long, Portland, “The Care and Keeping of Freddy” (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)
Jenn Reese, Portland, “Every Bird a Prince” (Macmillan/Henry Holt and Co.)
Sonja Thomas, Portland, “Sir Fig Newton and the Science of Persistence” (Simon & Schuster/ Aladdin)
Eloise Jarvis McGraw Award for Children's Literature
Zoey Abbott, Portland, “Pig and Horse and the Something Scary” (Abrams/Abrams Books for Young Readers)
Cathy Camper, Portland, “Arab Arab All Year Long!” (Candlewick Press)
Dane Liu, Portland, “Friends Are Friends, Forever” (Henry Holt and Co.)
Trudy Ludwig, Portland, “Brave Every Day” (Alfred A. Knopf/Knopf Books for Young Readers)
Carrie Tillotson, Tigard, “Counting to Bananas: A Mostly Rhyming Fruit Book” (Flamingo Books/Penguin Young Readers)
Angus Bowmer Award for Drama
Sara Jean Accuardi, Portland, “The Storyteller”
E.M. Lewis, Monitor, “Dorothy’s Dictionary”
Rich Rubin, Portland, “Russian Troll”
C.S. Whitcomb, Wilsonville, “Acting Counsel”
Special Awards
In addition to recognizing the finest achievements of Oregon authors in several genres, Literary Arts recognizes individual contributions with the Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award, the Walt Morey Young Readers Literary Legacy Award, and the C. E. S. Wood Award.
The Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award: Gary Miranda of Portland
The Walt Morey Young Readers Literary Legacy Award: Dawn Babb Prochovnic of Portland