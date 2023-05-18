Nobody asks when you last watched "West Side Story" anymore, not even the Spielberg remake. With the 1961 movie available on your phone anytime and anywhere, the question now is when will you watch it next? Instead of streaming it on a tiny screen, why not dress up, pay $30, and enjoy it with like-minded fans at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall?
On May 27 and 28, the Oregon Symphony will perform Leonard Bernstein's popular score for the 1957 Stephen Sondheim musical while the 1961 movie is projected on the big screen. Choosing America's Romeo and Juliet is a solid move for the symphony, especially as they aim to bring back their live audience after the pandemic (the air conditioning, which broke down last week, should be fixed by then).
"The conductor has a screen that shows specific cues for when the music starts and ends," explained Russell Kelban, the Oregon Symphony's Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Engagement. "Everything is timed to the picture." This is the fourth season of Popcorn Concerts for the Oregon Symphony, which have successfully attracted people who wouldn't normally attend performances featuring the usual Mahler and Mozart repertoire.
"The musicians love it because the size and enthusiasm of the audience are unbelievable," said Kelban. "Imagine the existing fan base of Harry Potter, Star Wars, or Star Trek, who are very loyal and eager to experience a film they've never seen before. The level of enthusiasm and excitement from the audience is felt and appreciated by the musicians."
The musicians also enjoy it when fans show up in costume. While dressing up as Shark girl Maria in a white dress and red belt might be a stretch for some, the enthusiasm expressed through applause, laughter and cheering does not bother the players accustomed to the more reserved etiquette of symphonies and concertos. Cheering is allowed and, for example, Darth Vader's theme received a huge roar when the Oregon Symphony performed "Star Wars vs. Star Trek" (music only) earlier this year. Kelban mentioned, "Next season, we're doing the music of John Williams, so instead of just playing the music to 'Star Wars,' 'Jaws,' or 'Close Encounters' along with the film, we'll be performing individual pieces from them, offering a more varied experience."
For those used to watching big stars on the small screen, it's worth noting that the film features choreography by Jerome Robbins and stars Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno and George Chakiris. Whether it's Maria's lips or Tony's trousers, these details are best appreciated on the big screen surrounded by friends.
Next season, the Oregon Symphony will be performing "Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Toy Story," "Jurassic Park," "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" and "The Muppet Christmas Carol," which starred Michael Caine.
"The continued popularity of these movie concerts with a live orchestra is due to the uniqueness of the experience," Kelban said. "Whether you prefer watching movies on your phone, at home on your screen, or in a movie theater, combining it with a live orchestra playing the score is extraordinary. It's such a unique experience." Ticket prices typically range from $25 to $35, with movie tickets starting at $15.
“For just an additional $12, you can have this unique experience with a live orchestra from one of the best orchestras in the country. People keep coming back,” Kelban said.
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.
