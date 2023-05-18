West Side Story at the OS

The latest of Oregon Symphony's Popcorn shows features the original Bernstein/Sondheim movie "West Side Story" on May 27 and 28.

Nobody asks when you last watched "West Side Story" anymore, not even the Spielberg remake. With the 1961 movie available on your phone anytime and anywhere, the question now is when will you watch it next? Instead of streaming it on a tiny screen, why not dress up, pay $30, and enjoy it with like-minded fans at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall?

On May 27 and 28, the Oregon Symphony will perform Leonard Bernstein's popular score for the 1957 Stephen Sondheim musical while the 1961 movie is projected on the big screen. Choosing America's Romeo and Juliet is a solid move for the symphony, especially as they aim to bring back their live audience after the pandemic (the air conditioning, which broke down last week, should be fixed by then).

