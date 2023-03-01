Waterfront Blues Festival courtesy image

Waterfront Blues Festival will feature another stellar lineup in 2023.

 Courtesy Photo: Waterfront Blues Festival

The 36th annual Waterfront Blues Festival has released its initial lineup for its 2023 concerts at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

And, it’s a good lineup set for July 1-4, and four-day tickets are now on sale.

Tags

Reporter

“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.

“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."

Recommended for you