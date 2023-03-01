The 36th annual Waterfront Blues Festival has released its initial lineup for its 2023 concerts at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
And, it’s a good lineup set for July 1-4, and four-day tickets are now on sale.
The 36th annual Waterfront Blues Festival has released its initial lineup for its 2023 concerts at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
And, it’s a good lineup set for July 1-4, and four-day tickets are now on sale.
Highlights of the 2023 Waterfront Blues Festival include eight-time Grammy Awards-winning blues legend Buddy Guy, who’ll be making a last Portland stop on his “Damn Right Farewell” tour, as well as genre-jumping roots/Americana group The Mavericks, roots rocker JJ Grey & Mofro and funk guitar maestro Cory Wong. Young artists pushing boundaries of the “blues” genre are also part of the initial lineup: Amythysy Kiah, an Americana artist, and Neal Francis, a pianist.
“The blues has influenced just about every popular music genre in America today, and the Waterfront Blues Festival is a celebration of that wide-reaching impact,” said Peter Dammann, festival artistic director.
Said Guy, in a news release: “I want to thank the people of Portland and the Waterfront Blues Festival for inviting me back to their stage. I’m gonna give you everything I got.”
Four-day passes start at $120 and offer the opportunity to explore four stages of music and more than 100 acts.
More: waterfrontbluesfest.com.
Reporter
“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.
“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.