In addition to the factory off-road package, the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew ZR2 4WD Bison features such upgrades as Multimatic shocks, better underbody skid plates, unique 18-inch wheels, off-road tires, a set of rocker guard nerf bars, and more.
Inside, the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew ZR2 4WD Bison gives you a full set of controls for your locking diffs and climate control in the center stack, instead of making you do it through a touch screen.
The seats in the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew ZR2 4WD Bison are all upholstered in durable perforated leather. The front seats and steering wheel are heated, which is absolutely necessary in any modern vehicle that aspires to luxury.
The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew ZR2 4WD Bison is the top of the half-ton Silverado line. The Glacier Blue Metallic paint color is optional.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison comes standard with a 6.2-liter V8, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and the real 4HI and 4LO four-wheel drive system.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew ZR2 4WD Bison is only available as a crew cab, which means there is a lot of room in the back seats.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
Although the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison only comes with a short bed, it's still big enough for most jobs.
The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew ZR2 4WD Bison is a very special truck. This is the top of the half-ton Silverado line. The ZR2 part of the name means that you get the serious off-road suspension package with Multimatic shocks, instead of the conventional 4X4 suspension.
The Bison part is an option package that gives you some aftermarket bumpers and even better underbody skid plates than the ZR2. You also get unique 18-inch wheels, off-road tires, a set of rocker guard nerf bars, and special floor mats. All that cool Bison stuff comes from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), an aftermarket off-road supplier, and it’ll cost you $7,895 to get it from Chevy.