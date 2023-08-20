The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew ZR2 4WD Bison is a very special truck. This is the top of the half-ton Silverado line. The ZR2 part of the name means that you get the serious off-road suspension package with Multimatic shocks, instead of the conventional 4X4 suspension.

The Bison part is an option package that gives you some aftermarket bumpers and even better underbody skid plates than the ZR2. You also get unique 18-inch wheels, off-road tires, a set of rocker guard nerf bars, and special floor mats. All that cool Bison stuff comes from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), an aftermarket off-road supplier, and it’ll cost you $7,895 to get it from Chevy.