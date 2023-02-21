In the quarterfinals of the television quiz show’s High School Reunion Tournament on Tuesday, Gupta made a tremendous comeback, answered correctly in Final Jeopardy, won the game when the leader failed to answer correctly, and advanced to the semifinals.
Quarterfinals continue this week and into next, and then semifinals will be March 3-7, and the finals March 8-9 on KATU (2).
Gupta, 21 and a Catlin Gabel School graduate and now a senior at Stanford, won the show’s 2019 high school tournament, pocketing $100,000. And, he gladly accepted the invitation to the first High School Reunion Tournament, hosted by actress Mayim Bialik.
His opponents Tuesday were Jack Izzo, a senior at Northwestern, and Alison Purcell, a senior at Texas. But, Gupta’s night started badly, as he went $2,000 in the negative with two incorrect answers. Meanwhile, Izzo shot to $10,600 in earnings.
After the first commercial break, Gupta, in describing what he had done with his previous winnings, said he helped raise money for a cancer institute (Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University) in honor of late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer (and later died), helping raise $200,000.
After the opening Jeopardy round, going into Double Jeopardy, Izzo had $11,200, Purcell $4,800 and Gupta only $1,000.
Gupta got hot and had $7,400 when he hit on Double Jeopardy and said, “I’m all in.” The clue: “This strong, lightweight metal was named for the dozen children of Gaia and Uranus.” He answered correctly, “Titanium,” and had $14,800 to close in on Izzo.
After Double Jeopardy round, he had $16,800 to Izzo’s $19,200 and Purcell’s $10,600.
The Final Jeopardy clue for “Current World Leaders”: “In office from 2022, the president of this country has taken so many foreign trips a play on his name is ‘Ferdinand Magellan Jr.’”
Purcell answered incorrectly, before Gupta answered correctly with “The Philippines,” adding “Thank you mom” on his answer. He bet $4,500 and stood at $21,300. (The Philippines president, by the way, is Ferndinand Marcos Jr., nicknamed “Bongbong.”)
Izzo answered incorrectly, “Ukraine,” betting $14,401 and falling to $4,700.
