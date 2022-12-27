New Year’s Eve
Things to do on Saturday, Dec. 31:
New Year’s Eve at Alberta Rose Theatre features High Step Society, The Saloon Ensemble, Pink Lady’s “The Cat’s Meow!” jazz/burlesque show and more. It gets going at 9 p.m. More: albertarosetheatre.com.
DJ Anjali & The Incredible Kid host their New Year’s Eve Dance Party, Orquestra Pacifico Trophical, Brown Calculus and Adam McCollom, 9 p.m. at Wonder Ballroom. Info: wonderballroom.com.
Brandi Carlile will surely draw a crowd for her “party” at Moda Center, 9 p.m. She has a new deluxe album, “In The Canyon Haze.” Details: rosequarter.com.
Pink Martini always puts on a great show on the eve of the new year. They’ll be joined by the Portland Youth Philharmonic as well as members of the PSU Chamber Choir and NPR host/sometimes lead singer Ari Shapiro, along with China Forbes, Edna Vazquez, Jimmie Herrod and Thomas Lauderdale. Shows are 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. More: portland5.com.
The nine-man a cappella standout Straight No Chaser are a Portland favorite, and they’re here on “The 25th Anniversary Celebration” tour, 7:30 p.m. at Keller Auditorium. Info: portland5.com.
Here’s something a little different: The 34th Annual Sobriety Powwow on New Year’s Eve takes place again, starting at 1 p.m. at Oregon Convention Center (with a countdown at 9:30 p.m.). It’s the largest sobriety powwow in the country and draws thousands of Native Americans and others for drums, songs, dance and more. Details: oregoncc.org.
Upcoming events
Reminder: The “Brave Night: A Children’s Celebration of Light,” a one-hour Revels story for children ages 2-7, takes place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 29-30 at Brunish Theatre. It’s inspired by “The Midwinter Revels: Andalusian Night.” More: portland5.com.
Another reminder: How about a little magic for the holidays? The Illusionists put on their mind-blowing “Magic of the Holidays” showcase, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 29-30 at Keller Auditorium. Info: portland5.com.
Oregon Symphony plays Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” and Bizet/Schedrin’s “Carmen Suite” as part of its concert 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Deanna Tham conducts, SooBeen Lee stars on violin. Details: orsymphony.org.
Ongoing sights
Still want to go out and see lights and decorations?:
The Grotto, 8840 N.E. Skidmore St., with its “Christmas Festival of Lights,” is the place to be for spirituality, puppet shows, choral performances and indoor concerts, through Dec. 30. More: thegrotto.org.
Stay in the warmth of your car and enjoy a long trip through the decorated Portland International Raceway for “Winter Wonderland,” which has more than 250 light set pieces and animated scenes. It’s open 5 p.m.-11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31 at PIR, 1940 N. Victory Blvd. Info: winterwonderlandportland.com.
The famed Peacock Lane walking/driving tour of decorated and lighted Southeast Portland homes, located off Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard between Stark and Belmont streets, takes place 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night through Dec. 31. Details: peacocklane.org.
With “Music Makes the Season,” Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours through Jan. 4. More: pittockmansion.org.
The Oregon Zoo, 4001 S.W. Canyon Road, presents its huge, animal-themed ZooLights through Jan. 5. There is forests of lighted trees, dazzling life-size animal silhouettes and the light-bedecked zoo train. Info: oregonzoo.org.