The 2023 330e is BMW’s least expensive plug-in hybrid vehicle, making it a good choice for buyers wanting the benefits electric power in a sporty, luxury sedan. Across the board upgrades of the 3-series also make it the best compact BMW sedan ever. And remarkably, the plug-in hybrid versions of the 3-series are more powerful than the equivalent gas-only models, while only costing a little more.

The maximum benefits are only available to owners who plug them in practically every day, however — something that sounds simple and obvious, but can turn into a chore that is easy to ignore with any plug-in hybrid. They drive just like conventional gas-electric hybrids even with the additional battery capacity is not charged, after all. But routine recharging pays off in a big way. My 2023 BMW 300e xDrive can only go 20 miles on electricity alone (more about that later), but in a week of testing with daily recharging, I drove all over the region while using hardly any gas.

