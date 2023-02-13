The 2023 330e is BMW’s least expensive plug-in hybrid vehicle, making it a good choice for buyers wanting the benefits electric power in a sporty, luxury sedan. Across the board upgrades of the 3-series also make it the best compact BMW sedan ever. And remarkably, the plug-in hybrid versions of the 3-series are more powerful than the equivalent gas-only models, while only costing a little more.
The maximum benefits are only available to owners who plug them in practically every day, however — something that sounds simple and obvious, but can turn into a chore that is easy to ignore with any plug-in hybrid. They drive just like conventional gas-electric hybrids even with the additional battery capacity is not charged, after all. But routine recharging pays off in a big way. My 2023 BMW 300e xDrive can only go 20 miles on electricity alone (more about that later), but in a week of testing with daily recharging, I drove all over the region while using hardly any gas.
Despite the current push for all-electric vehicles, many potential buyers are not yet willing to depend totally on battery power. Even for those with the ability to securely recharge their vehicles whenever they want, range anxiety is still a concern. That’s true, even though the expected range of EVs has increased significantly since the introduction of the 2011 Nissan Leaf, the first mass produced all-electric vehicle sold widely in the U.S., which was EPA rated at a maximum 109 miles on a full charge.
Today the 2023 Leaf can go up to 226 miles on a full charge. And some EVs can go much farther. Despite that, longer trips are still a hassle because of the lack of convenient and reliable public charging stations. And a long emergency trip might still crop up when the battery is low.
So the ability for a vehicle to go a certain number of miles on electricity alone before switching over to a traditional fuel-saving hybrid mode makes a lot of sense. And when that car drives as well as the 330e — which can also be ordered with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system — the appeal is even greater.
The gas-only versions are designated the 330i and 330i xDrive when equipped with AWD. They come standard with a twin turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four that produces 244 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque. That’s more than enough for spirited driving, but the plug-in hybrid versions add an electric motor that boosts the total output to a more impressive 288/310. The “e” versions also include an XtraBoost function adds an extra 40 horsepower for up to 10 seconds in the Sport mode.
That’s a significant performance upgrade. But the plug-in versions only cost around $1,000 more than gas-only models, which is an incredible bargain. And that’s before adding in the possibility of state and federal financial incentives, depending on the cost of the vehicle and the income of the buyer. If the stars align, the base 2023 BMW 330e might actually cost considerably less than more expensive versions of the 330i.
The only qualifier in the equation is that the 330e can only go 23 miles on electricity alone, which is just three miles more than the 330e xDrive. And, like all electrified vehicles, those figures drop in cold weather. I never saw more than 18 miles after a full night of recharging. And I ran out of electric-only power before returning home every day.
But those range figures are not exceptionally low. There are now over 30 new plug-in hybrids for sale in the country and most have less than 25 miles of maximum range. Some, like the Mini Cooper S E Countryman All4, can only go a maximum of 17 miles before switching over to a traditional hybrid mode. On the other hand, a few can go over 35 miles, including the current range-leading Toyota RAV4 Prime, which is EPA rated at a maximum of 42 miles.
But, as long as electrified BMW owners are willing to recharge them almost every day, the combined hybrid mode fuel savings should soon easily pay for the slight additional costs, while still providing the benefit of being more fun to drive. And, regardless of which version they buy, the owners will enjoy one of the best compact sporty sedans on the market. The exterior and interior styling is pure BMW, which means tasteful and high quality, with all of the latest advanced automotive tech available.
Updates for 2023 include a more refined exterior design, a single curved housing for the instrument panel and larger touchscreen, and fewer buttons on the dash with more functions moved to the touchscreen. A large dial on the dash still controls the infotainment system. My only disappointment was the toggle switch that controls the transmission — I prefer a shift levers in sporty cars.
My tester came with both the M Sport Package and M Sport Package Pro, which included an eight-speed automatic sport transmission, 19-inch M wheels, M Sport brakes, and other performance features. If you want more performance, the BMW offers the M340i with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder and a mild hybrid system, and the top-of-the-line M3 sport sedan. They are not available as plug-in hybrids, however.
Plug-in hybrids are the bridge between traditional gas-powered vehicles and the all-electric future which, honestly, might never arrive for a variety of reasons. Both versions of the plug-in hybrid 2023 BMW 3-Series — the 330e and 330e x-Drive — are great options for those who enjoy superb sporty compact sedans. And owners can enjoy more power and save money by plugging them in practically every day.
2023 BMW 330e xDrive
Base price: $43,945 (RWD - before incentives)
Price as tested: $57,140
Type: Compact luxury sedan
Engine: 2.0-liter twin turbocharged inline 4-cylinder and electric motor (288 hp, 310 lbs-ft)
