For over 20 years, the Denali trim level has been the ultimate in luxury from GMC trucks. GMC introduced the Denali name to describe a new top luxury trim level on the 1999 Yukon SUV. Designed to compete with the Cadillac Escalade, Denali trim included a fine leather interior, wood accents, heated seats, and more. Denali trim was first offered on the GMC Sierra half-ton pickup in 2001, and has since spread throughout GMC’s lineup. Now 24 years later, Denali models account for about half of all GMC sales.

But all that is over now, at least sort of. Starting last year, GMC offered the Denali Ultimate package, which is above the plain Denali in the trim walk and on the price tag. The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate is the most luxurious pickup truck ever conceived at GMC. If GMC offers it, it’s on this truck or at least available to order. That includes the CarbonPro bed and Super Cruise Level 3 automated driver assistance.