For over 20 years, the Denali trim level has been the ultimate in luxury from GMC trucks. GMC introduced the Denali name to describe a new top luxury trim level on the 1999 Yukon SUV. Designed to compete with the Cadillac Escalade, Denali trim included a fine leather interior, wood accents, heated seats, and more. Denali trim was first offered on the GMC Sierra half-ton pickup in 2001, and has since spread throughout GMC’s lineup. Now 24 years later, Denali models account for about half of all GMC sales.
But all that is over now, at least sort of. Starting last year, GMC offered the Denali Ultimate package, which is above the plain Denali in the trim walk and on the price tag. The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate is the most luxurious pickup truck ever conceived at GMC. If GMC offers it, it’s on this truck or at least available to order. That includes the CarbonPro bed and Super Cruise Level 3 automated driver assistance.
The Denali Ultimate starts with a unique grille, called “Vader” chrome. We’re not kidding, they really went there. It’s kind of a black chrome that looks like, well, you know. You also get massive 22-inch black and silver wheels and the GMC signature MultiPro 6-way tailgate. The Denali Ultimate trim is available only on a short-box crew cab truck, so it comes with a 69.92-inch (not quite 6-foot) bed.
Inside the Denali Ultimate, you get a state-of-the-art truck. There’s a massive touchscreen in the center of the dash, measuring 13.4 inches on the diagonal. You’ll take your seat on heated and ventilated full-grain leather, with 16-way adjustment and a massage function. The rear seats are heated as well, as is the steering wheel. Real open grain wood is the other touch surface, and no one does it better.
The Sierra Denali Ultimate wouldn’t be very ultimate if it didn’t come with GMC’s biggest and most powerful engine. That’s a 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, but you can order the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel instead, with 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque. You get the 10-speed automatic transmission and GM’s best four-wheel drive system.
You can tow pretty much anything you want with an 8,900-pound rating with the V8, or as much as 13,000 pounds with the diesel. There’s a trailer brake controller and automatic trailer sway control included, and a trailering app on the infotainment system to tell the truck what kind of trailer you’re pulling so the truck can adapt its tech features to the trailer.
On the road, the Sierra Denali is comfortable, but it’s still very much a truck. This is not a performance model like a Ford Raptor or Ram TRX, but rather designed for a quiet, smooth ride with enough power to tow a whole city block without breaking a sweat.
Yes, the four-wheel-drive is there and it works, but this is not a truck you’d ever take off-road. The 4X4 system is there for winter weather and muddy parking lots. The bottom line is this: If you’re planning to tow a trailer across North America on paved highways, this is the truck you want. It’s the best that GMC has ever made.