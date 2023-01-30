After dazzling the automotive world last year with its remarkable all-electric EV6 crossover, Kia has unleashed a new top-of-the-line trim level for 2023. The EV6 GT AWD is a genuine high-performance car. Its dual motors generate a staggering 576 total horsepower, propelling it from zero to 60 in just 3.2 seconds, according to Car and Driver.

That power comes on top of the sleek styling that turns heads everywhere it goes, a futurist interior that should never look out of date, and big green brake calipers that can be seen a block away. That's slightly less than the 2023 Ford Mustang-E GT, which is a slightly larger midsize crossover. 

