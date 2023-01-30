After dazzling the automotive world last year with its remarkable all-electric EV6 crossover, Kia has unleashed a new top-of-the-line trim level for 2023. The EV6 GT AWD is a genuine high-performance car. Its dual motors generate a staggering 576 total horsepower, propelling it from zero to 60 in just 3.2 seconds, according to Car and Driver.
That power comes on top of the sleek styling that turns heads everywhere it goes, a futurist interior that should never look out of date, and big green brake calipers that can be seen a block away. That's slightly less than the 2023 Ford Mustang-E GT, which is a slightly larger midsize crossover.
Of course, like all high-performance vehicles, there are tradeoffs to achieving such speeds. First and foremost, the price starts at almost $63,000, which is $13,000 more than the base rear-wheel-drive base Wind model. And it has the least maximum range of any version of the EV6, just 206 miles compared to 310 for those with long-range batteries.
And, based on my test of the rear-wheel-drive 2022 EV6 GT-line with 320 horsepower last year, most drivers will rarely fully appreciate the difference. That is because even the lower trim level versions of the EV6 are extraordinarily good, not just for an EV, but for any vehicle. And, aside from the added safety of AWD on slick roads, the 2023 EV6 GT only comes fully alive when the boost button on the steering wheel is pressed.
But that can only be safely done under limited circumstances — like a closed course or at least a straight road with no other traffic. The jump to Hyperspace demands the driver’s full attention for as long as it lasts. So, as much fun as it is, I doubt many drivers will use it on a regular basis. Then again, how often are drivers of today’s most powerful retro Muscle Cars really able to get on them?
The EV6 is based on same dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) used by its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Both are aggressively styled four-door hatchbacks, but that’s where the similarities end. Compared side-by-side, the Ioniq 5 is more formal, especially in the interior, where the high and wide display screen dominates the otherwise conventional dash. The EV6 has wilder exterior styling, especially the unconventional hatchback rear end, and a more minimal dash, giving it a sportier feel. All materials are light weight plastics and fabrics, which help increase range.
The EV6 is available in five trim levels for 2023. The base Wind RWD comes with a single motor that generates 167 horsepower and 232 miles of range on a full charge. It starts at $50,025 before state and federal financial incentives. That is around $7,000 more than last year’s base Light version, which shows Kia knows it’s got a good thing going. But it's more than the entry-level Mustang-E after a recent price cut.
The next four levels offer the choice of twin motor all-wheel-drive and increasing amounts of power and range. The previous top-of-the line GT-Line AWD is still available with up to 320 horsepower and 310 miles of range, starting at $58,698.
Inside the spacious interior, all versions are loaded with tech, including a 12.0-inch touchscreen that shares a panel on the dash with a 12.0-inch digital gauge cluster. They support smartphone-integrated apps such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rear camera views down both sides show up in the gauge package when the turn signals are activated, which is a great safety feature in cities with a lot of bicyclists.
The Kia EV6 offers two battery sizes: a 58.0-kWh and a 77.4-kWh pack. Along with an operating voltage of 800, Kia says they can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in under 18 minutes when plugged into a 350-kW fast-charger. The company claims the same setup can also add 70 miles in less than five minutes. And the 11-kW onboard charger is expected to refill the battery from 10 to 100 percent in seven hours when hooked up to a Level 2 outlet.
Perhaps the only drawback are the dual use controls for the stereo and air conditioner, which takes practice to manage. The set up saves space, but it is too easy to turn the volume up or down when intending to adjust the temperature. That's hardly a deal breaker, however.
Over a week of test driving, the 2023 Kia EV6 GT always impressed in the driveway with its radical styling. I’m still getting used to large, console-mounted dial transmission shifters, but it was at least consistent with the futuristic theme. The front bucket sport seats were very supportive, which helped hold me in place during the few full speed runs I was able to take.
There are still several reasons why many if not most drivers are not yet ready to go fully electric. They include the higher prices compared to gas-powered vehicles because of battery costs, the lack of secure overnight charging spaces in just about anything but a single-family home, and the continuing shortage of conveniently located (and problem free) public charging stations. But for those ready and willing to take the plunge, the 2023 Kia EV6 is well worth considering — especially the GT versions for enthusiasts who are prepared to take full advantage of it.
2023 KIA EV6 GT AWD
Base price: $50,025 (base RWD Wind, before incentives)
Price as tested: $62,865 (GT AWD, before incentives)
Type: Compact crossover
Drivetrain: Single or dual electric motors, 167 hp to 576 hp (as tested)
