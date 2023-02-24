Buick has now revealed the 2024 Encore GX, elevating the small SUV segment with a new premium luxury trim level. With a fresh exterior design and a new tech-centric interior, the Encore GX is a modern, sophisticated and stylish take on the premium small SUV.

Perhaps the biggest news about the new Encore is that for the first time, Buick has applied its most luxurious Avenir trim to the Encore platform. In addition, a newly redesigned Sport Touring (ST) trim will be an option for Encore GX buyers, offering a more sporty appearance.