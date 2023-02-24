Buick has now revealed the 2024 Encore GX, elevating the small SUV segment with a new premium luxury trim level. With a fresh exterior design and a new tech-centric interior, the Encore GX is a modern, sophisticated and stylish take on the premium small SUV.
Perhaps the biggest news about the new Encore is that for the first time, Buick has applied its most luxurious Avenir trim to the Encore platform. In addition, a newly redesigned Sport Touring (ST) trim will be an option for Encore GX buyers, offering a more sporty appearance.
The 2024 Encore GX will enter production next month and customers will be able to build and order a new Encore GX on Buick.com starting in May 2023. Pricing for the Encore GX Preferred trim starts at $26,895, with Sport Touring starting at $28,095, and Avenir starting at $33,195.
New exterior design
First seen on the Buick Wildcat EV concept, the new front fascia design language features a dynamic, forward-leaning front-end that focuses on Buick’s new body-mounted tri-shield logo. An updated modern grille pairs with new signature winged LED headlamps to create a distinctive visual presence.
“The new Encore GX delivers a sleek, sporty, sophisticated presence,” said Bob Boniface, director, Global Buick Design. “It’s inherently functional, yet the new exterior design creates a more stylish and modern persona that is unique in today’s small SUV segment.”
The Encore GX’s rear styling features the new Buick logo and typography prominently displayed in the center of the tailgate, while new LED taillamps come standard on ST and Avenir trims. The ST also comes standard with high gloss black front and rear bumpers and is offered with an optional Black Roof Package.
Tech-forward interior
The Encore GX updated interior is centered around Buick’s Virtual Cockpit System (VCS). The Encore GX is the first Buick to adopt this technology. VCS features 19 diagonal inches of high-definition screens under one sheet of glass, comprising an 11-inch diagonal infotainment system, the largest infotainment screen in its segment, and a configurable 8-inch diagonal driver cluster screen, both angled toward the driver for intuitive control.
The latest version of Buick’s infotainment provides a sleek new layout, customizable home screen and easily accessible vehicle categories. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are standard, and wireless phone charging is also available.
“The Encore GX is the first Buick in North America to sport our revamped interior and new Virtual Cockpit System,” said Boniface. “It’s rare to get such an elevated, tech-forward interior in a vehicle at this starting price. We wanted to uplift every aspect of the Encore GX and put the entire small SUV segment on notice.”
Soft-touch materials and unique stitching patterns are used throughout the updated interior. Avenir and ST logos are stitched into the head restraints on their respective trims, while the ST features a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, matching its athletic persona.
The premium cabin experience is enhanced with Buick’s QuietTuning system, which helps prevent unwanted road noise from entering the cabin for a serene and premium driving experience.
The newest Avenir model
Buick fans have seen Avenir trim on larger models. For those who haven’t seen it, Avenir is similar to GMC’s Denali luxury trim. Avenir models are having their most successful year yet, commanding approximately a 27% and 28% adoption rate on the Enclave and Envision, respectively.
Now the Avenir treatment will be available for the first time on the Encore GX. On the exterior, the Encore GX Avenir includes a unique Avenir grille, unique clear lens LED tail lamps, 19-inch Avenir-specific wheels, chrome front and rear bumpers accents and black carbon metallic body side molding.
The Avenir experience continues on the inside, as the new Encore GX Avenir brings an exclusive Whisper Beige and Jet Black color theme, leather seats, 10-way power driver seat, 8-way power passenger seat, heated steering wheel, air ionizer, rearview auto dim mirror, embroidered Avenir head restraints and Avenir door sills.
Efficient driveline
The 2024 Encore GX comes standard with a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine that produces 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. A 1.3-liter turbocharged engine is also available for a power boost. The larger engine produces 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque.
“The Encore GX is spirited and fun-to-drive, while providing the driver with a hushed and innately comfortable driving experience on a range of different road conditions,” said Seth Valentine, program engineering manager for Buick.
AWD is available across all the Encore GX trims, and AWD models are equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission. FWD models come standard with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).
The new drivelines both deliver impressive fuel economy. FWD models will offer a GM-estimated 30 mpg combined, while AWD models will offer a GM-estimated 27 mpg.
Safety, confidence and comfort
The 2024 Encore GX comes standard with the Buick Driver Confidence package. This package includes six active safety and driver assistance technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam auto high-beams and more. Additional available safety and tech packages include features such as Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Camera Mirror.
Historically, the Buick Encore was among the first of the small SUVs, and with the 2024 Encore GX, Buick continues to lead the segment.