Cadillac has unveiled its 2025 Escalade IQ, its first all-electric full-size luxury SUV. performance statistics include up to 750 horsepower and up to 785 foot-pound of torque when using the driver-selectable Velocity Max feature.
Courtesy photo: Cadillac
The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ comes with a curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal LED driver information and infotainment display.
Courtesy photo: Cadillac
Cadillac says the 2025 Escalade IQ is “a reimagination of the luxury full-size SUV experience."
Courtesy photo: Cadillac
Executive second row seats with backseat screens.in the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ are both comfortable and practical.
Courtesy photo: Cadillac
A suite of fully integrated advanced technologies are standard on the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ.
Cadillac has unveiled the first-ever all-electric 2025 Escalade IQ, calling the new vehicle “a reimagination of the luxury full-size SUV experience, brimming with iconic design, the highest level of craftsmanship and the latest automotive technology.”
The new vehicle is based on the same General Motors Ultium platform used by the GMC Hummer pickup and SUV. However, the Cadillac will offer manufacturer-estimated 450 miles of range. The Escalade IQ will also come with a curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal LED driver information and infotainment display. Options will include available Super Cruise driver assistance technology and vehicle-to-home bidirectional charging technology with GM Energy’s available Ultium Home products.