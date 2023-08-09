Cadillac has unveiled the first-ever all-electric 2025 Escalade IQ, calling the new vehicle “a reimagination of the luxury full-size SUV experience, brimming with iconic design, the highest level of craftsmanship and the latest automotive technology.”

The new vehicle is based on the same General Motors Ultium platform used by the GMC Hummer pickup and SUV. However, the Cadillac will offer manufacturer-estimated 450 miles of range. The Escalade IQ will also come with a curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal LED driver information and infotainment display. Options will include available Super Cruise driver assistance technology and vehicle-to-home bidirectional charging technology with GM Energy’s available Ultium Home products.