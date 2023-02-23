The revised front fascia of the 2024 Cadillac XT4 features the unmistakable Cadillac vertical light signature, sleek LED headlamps and a new grille design with a modern reinterpretation of the classic Cadillac chevron. The vehicle is shown here in Argent Silver Sport.
The revised Cadillac XT4 carries an advanced 2.0-liter turbocharged engine rated at 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and buyer’s choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive.
Courtesy Photo: Cadillac
Courtesy Photo: Cadillac
In the cabin, Cadillac has given the 2024 XT4 a more tech-forward attitude centered around a 33-inch-diagonal LED touchscreen display inspired by the upcoming Cadillac LYRIQ EV.
Cadillac has taken the wraps off the 2024 XT4 subcompact crossover SUV, revealing a new interior design with high-tech touches borrowed from the brand’s new LYRIQ EV.
The XT4 was first launched for the 2019 model year, and is built on GM’s scalable E2XX platform, shared with the compact Buick Envision SUV. The small SUV carries an advanced 2.0-liter turbocharged engine rated at 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine uses GM’s Active Fuel Management cylinder deactivation technology to raise fuel economy. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and buyer’s choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive. None of that will change for the 2024 model, but the new XT4 will get significant interior and exterior updates.
The new exterior treatment of the XT4 focuses on the front and rear views of the vehicle. There’s an all-new front fascia with Cadillac’s traditional vertical lighting signature in the daytime running lights. In the cabin, Cadillac has given the 2024 XT4 a more tech-forward attitude centered around a 33-inch-diagonal LED touchscreen display inspired by the Cadillac LYRIQ EV. The ultra-wide display stretches across the dash from the driver’s information center to the center console area. The Virtual Cockpit System, as Cadillac calls it, is the foundation for the vehicle’s infotainment system and connectivity features.
The 2024 XT4 will offer a 5G-based data receiver with Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and the infotainment system is powered by Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play. Of course, Wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto are included, along with Amazon Alexa. All of that plays through a new 13-speaker AKG Studio audio system that is available on all trims.
As a premium small SUV, the XT4 is endowed with everything GM knows how to put in a new vehicle. Standard safety and assistance features include blind zone steering assist, automatic rear cross traffic braking, forward pedestrian and bicyclist braking, following distance indicator, automatic high beams, lane assistance, and a second-row seatbelt indicator.
An optional Active Safety Package will include adaptive cruise control, intersection automatic braking, reverse automatic braking, 360-degree HD camera system, speed limit assistance, traffic sign recognition, and more.
The 2024 Cadillac XT4 will go on sale this summer. The new SUV will be built for the American market at GM’s Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas. Pricing will be announced close to the on-sale date.